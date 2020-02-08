Chinese Communist Party is confronted with blame for virus paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

After an online commotion about the treatment by Dr. Li Wenliang, made a conciliatory note to the Communist Party and said she is sending a team to “fully investigate relevant issues raised by the public.”

Li, a 34-year-old ophthalmologist, contracted the virus while treating patients and his death was confirmed early Friday. Li, one of eight medical professionals in Wuhan who tried to warn colleagues and others when the government did not, said the police forced him to sign a statement admitting that he had spread lies.

Even the highly pro-government newspaper Global Times said the whistleblower treatment was “evidence of the incompetence of local authorities to deal with a contagious and deadly virus.”

The episode has produced long-term complaints that party officials are lying about or outbreaks of illness, chemical leaks, dangerous consumer products or financial fraud. Chinese citizens can be imprisoned for allegations of rumors or problems.

Most deaths from the virus have occurred in older people with existing health problems, but disease specialists said that the work of Li – ophthalmologists is very close to their patients during examinations – may have subjected him to an extra large dose of the virus that made his disease more serious.

CRUISE SHIPWEREN

Japan confirmed 41 new cases of the virus on the quarantined Diamond Princess and previously added 20 escorted from the ship. The almost 3,700 passengers and crew that are still on board remain under the 14-day quarantine.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said that foreign passengers on another ship, the Westerdam of Holland America, should not enter Japan. He said suspected virus patients were on board. The ship, with more than 2,000 people, was near Okinawa and was looking for another port, Overseas Travel Agency officially said Mie Matsubara.

“We’re getting desperate,” she said. “We hope that we can go somewhere so that passengers can land.”

XI, PRIDE SPEAK VIRUS REACTION, TRADE

The Chinese state media quoted Xi and said that China has launched “a popular war against the virus.”

“We hope that the American side can calmly assess the epidemic and adopt and adjust response measures in a reasonable manner,” he added.

Beijing has complained that the US is flying its citizens from Wuhan but is not helping China.

The US announced later Friday that they are willing to spend up to $ 100 million to help China and other countries fight the outbreak. The government also said it helped to deliver nearly 18 tons of medical supplies donated to the Chinese by the American people, including masks, coats, gauze and respirators.

All but one were dead in the outbreak in China. China’s National Health Commission said about 4,800 of the treated patients, or nearly 17 percent, are in serious condition. The vast majority of those infected are in China; about 290 others are in about two dozen other countries, including Japan, Thailand, Singapore and South Korea.

The US has reported 12 cases.

Hundreds of Americans evacuated from the affected zone in China began arriving in the US on Friday, where they will be placed in military quarantine for two weeks.

RESIDENTS OF WUHAN DO NOT SAY HELP EASILY

Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak, has added thousands of beds by building two new hospitals and converting gyms and other spaces into places where patients can be kept isolated. Thousands of military and civilian medical workers have been sent in.

Yet those in the quarantine zone of around 50 million residents speak of a completely overwhelmed medical system.

Chen Jiaxin, 22, said by phone from Wuhan that his father fell ill on January 28 but had to return home because no hospital would accept him. When he asked for an ambulance after his father’s fever had risen on Thursday, Chen said, he was told that 400 people were ahead of him and “we were told we had to wait and wait.”

The mother of two Rong Qin, 32, said her 67-year-old father is feeling sick and waiting for the test results, but local officials have told her that even people with a positive diagnosis have to wait for beds.

“What I hope now is to put my father in a public quarantine facility so that he doesn’t pass the infection on to other family members,” she said.

Yamaguchi applied from Tokyo. Associated Press writer Foster Klug in Yokohama, Japan, contributed to this report.

Ken Moritsugu and Mari Yamaguchi, The Associated Press