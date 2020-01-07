Chinese Citizens Arrested for Photographing NAS Key West

Loading...

Something great must be happening at Naval Air Station Key West because four Chinese nationals were arrested last year for illegally taking pictures of the base, including two last weekend.

According to court records, Yuhao Wang and Jielun Zhang drove an extension to the Florida facility around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday before Naval Security Forces, Master at Arms (MA), told them they could not enter without a military ID.

Wang and Zhang did not let military security protocols stop them and drove further to the annex. The MA was unable to leave its post, the record says, and sent radio communications to other security forces to locate the two.

About 30 minutes later, security guards Wang and Zhang found cell phones and a Nikon camera that they used to take pictures of military facilities.

According to court records, Wang and Zhang confirmed that they had not followed the directions to leave the gate and voluntarily showed the investigators the photos and videos on their cameras.

Wang and Zhang had a first court visit on Monday and are facing trial in Key West on Friday, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

The arrests take place less than two weeks after Lyuyou Liao was accused of illegally taking photos in another base facility, the AP said.

Fourth Chinese citizen Zhao Qianli was sentenced to one year in prison after pleading guilty to illegally taking photos from the same base last year.

According to NAS Key West’s website, there is a sophisticated tactical combat training system in the base that can be used to track and record flight maneuvers. It also houses the Joint Interagency Task Force South and the U.S. Army Special Forces Underwater Training School.

The base is also “the state-of-the-art facility for all military service fighter planes, provides first-class pier side support for U.S. and overseas naval vessels, and is the premier training center for military operations on and below the surface.” according to the Defense Visual Information Distribution Service.

Whatever is going on down there will definitely get the boys out on the yard.