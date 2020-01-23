Chinese authorities quarantine Wuhan City as coronavirus cases multiply: NPR

A traveler walks past a display board showing a canceled flight from Wuhan at Beijing Capital International Airport on Thursday. China locked the city of over 11 million people in an unprecedented attempt to curb a deadly new viral disease that contracted hundreds during the lunar new year storm and spread to other cities and countries.

Wuhan health officials say they are in a “state of war” when they quarantine the Chinese city to stop the spread of an unprecedented strain of coronavirus.

“Strictly enforce emergency response requirements, get into a state of war, and take war measures to decisively curb the spread of this epidemic,” said a committee from Wuhan’s top officials. “Houses have to be separated, neighbors have to be watched.”

Starting at 10:00 p.m. local time (9:00 p.m. CET), the authorities in Wuhan, about 800 km west of Shanghai, blocked local public transport, including the subway system, the airport, the train station, and the long-distance bus hubs. Live streaming videos from the city show soldiers with face masks barricading the entrances to the city’s train station on Thursday morning to prevent passengers from entering and leaving the city.

In the early afternoon, cars were allowed to leave Wuhan, the epicenter of a rapidly growing coronavirus outbreak that has hit more than 570 people in China and killed at least 17 people, according to health officials in China.

But Officials also began closing off highways into the city. The authorities said they checked passengers leaving and entering Wuhan for fever and the illegal transportation of wildlife, which is believed to be the original vector for the virus.

People online expressed doubts as to whether the quarantine was timely to check the spread of the disease. Influential bloggers urged Wuhan Mayor Zhou Xianwang to resign after admitting that the city government’s initial response to public health was “insufficient”. The disease has spread to virtually all other Chinese provinces and Hong Kong, none of which have been quarantined.

Passengers wear masks when they arrive at Manila International Airport in the Philippines on Thursday. The government is closely monitoring arriving passengers as a recent coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China has infected hundreds.

The sudden decision to block the city of 11 million people who were informed of the cessation of public transport less than eight hours in advance suggests that the outbreak was serious. This has alarmed China’s leaders. Wuhan’s lock comes just two days before the official start of the lunar new year, a week-long holiday that typically sees hundreds of millions of people traveling inside and outside of China.

The recent increase in the number of confirmed cases in China has also led researchers and residents to suspect that the authorities have delayed reporting the true extent of a public health threat.

The front page of People’s Daily, the official Chinese Communist Party newspaper, on Thursday did not mention the virus outbreak and instead focused on the country’s leadership. The top story dealt with Chinese New Year Xi Jinping’s New Year wishes to former senior officials.

A London Imperial College study published on Wednesday estimated that the number of people infected with the new coronavirus in China should be at least 4,000 due to previous outbreaks of similar viral diseases, far less than the officially recognized 570 from Thursday.

“This is a mathematical model. The number you referred to was the maximum in the predicted range. Faced with such viruses, facts must be facts and theories are only theories,” said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Prevention Bureau disease control, told reporters yesterday when asked about a similar study by the same authors.

Part of the problem with reaching an accurate number may be that congested hospitals have been unable to cope with the number of potential cases that need to be investigated. Hundreds of residents with a fever looking for checkups said on Wednesday evening on social media that they had been refused by overworked Wuhan hospitals. The posts were deleted the next morning.

In one case, a man from Liaoning Province seeking treatment in a Wuhan hospital on January 12 was only prescribed oral medication and was rejected, according to a statement from the Liaoning Public Health Commission. Five days later, he flew to Dalian, a large city in Liaoning, for further treatment because his symptoms worsened and coronavirus pneumonia was diagnosed. He is currently in critical condition.

Wuhan says there will be another 3,400 beds in hospitals equipped to treat the virus, bringing the total to 5,400, indicating that the authorities expect the outbreak to increase in size. Caixin, an independent Chinese-language outlet, quoted doctors in Wuhan and said they expected the outbreak to eventually infect 6,000 people, even though they had not given a schedule. SARS, which also belongs to the corona virus family, infected more than 8,000 from 2002 to 2003.

Hospitals are struggling to find enough doctors to treat the growing number of patients. A report by a 23-year-old man who was treated for the virus and finally released last week described how his doctors had been transferred from other facilities in Wuhan and even Beijing. When the crisis worsened, they worked 16 hours a day “from morning to night”.