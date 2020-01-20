Chinese authorities confirm that the coronavirus can be transmitted from person to person

A deadly virus that has infected more than 160 people in four countries can be transmitted from person to person, according to the Chinese authorities.

Viral pneumonia, which cannot be cured, has been called the Wuhan virus because it originated in the fish market in Wuhan City, Hubei Province, China.

It belongs to the same family of coronaviruses that trigger severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and killed almost 800 people worldwide in an outbreak from 2002 to 2003.

China’s National Health Commission has confirmed that it will increase surveillance during Chinese New Year after President Xi Jinping said 217 people in the country are infected with the virus.

Confirmation comes when airports around the world introduced temperature tests that saw hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad for the New Year’s holiday on Saturday.

Three people died of the virus, and the number of cases in China tripled to 139 over the weekend. Cases have been confirmed in Thailand, Japan and South Korea.

President Xi’s announcement today that 217 people were infected is far higher than the 62 cases that health officials said on Sunday.

He said: “The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously.

“Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.”

Authorities in other countries have been placed on alert. At least half a dozen Asian countries and three US airports – JFK, LA and San Francisco in New York – monitor incoming passengers from central China.

Two cases were confirmed in Thailand. Both women who were in Wuhan and the four Thai airports that offer flights between Wuhan are doing tests.

South Korea reported its first case on Monday after a 35-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan tested positive the day after she arrived at Incheon Airport in Seoul.

In China, doctors diagnosed symptoms such as fever, cough, and difficulty breathing in people who worked or visited the Wuhan fish market late last month.

Health officials said yesterday that the virus cannot be easily transmitted between people and that hundreds of people who have been in close contact with diagnosed patients have not fallen ill.

Some experts say the new virus may not be as deadly as SARS, but little is known, including its origins and how easily it can be transmitted between people.

