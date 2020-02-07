Chinatown meeting to address coronavirus problems

Urban leaders are holding a Friday meeting in Chinatown in Boston about concerns and misconceptions about the corona virus. The Boston Public Health Commission will hold a public meeting at 6:30 PM. at the Josiah Quincy Elementary School. The meeting will be held in both English and Cantonese. Officials said they are trying to ensure that people get the best, most credible information about the outbreak. There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Massachusetts – a UMass student from Boston who had returned from China and is recovering. Nearly 300 Americans who have been evacuated from the coronavirus outbreak epicenter return to the US, while the death toll in China continues to rise. Officials aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Japan confirm that 61 people have tested positive for the disease.

