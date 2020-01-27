China reported 25 more deaths from a new viral disease on Tuesday, increasing the total to at least 106 as the US government prepared to fly Americans out of the city at the center of the outbreak.

Health authorities in Hubei Province, where the coronavirus was first discovered in December, reported 24 deaths and those reported in Beijing in the Chinese capital. No national levy was announced, but 81 more deaths had been reported by Monday.

The U.S. consulate in Wuhan, where authorities closed access on January 22 to curb the disease, was preparing to fly its diplomats and some other Americans out of the city. Japan, France and Mongolia, as well as other governments, were also preparing evacuations.

China had expanded its already far-reaching disease control efforts by extending the end of New Year’s Day, the busiest time to travel in the country, by three days to Sunday to keep the public at home and reduce the risk of infection.

Mongolia closed its wide border with China. Hong Kong and Malaysia have announced that they will not allow visitors from Hubei Province to enter. Chinese travel agencies have been instructed to cancel group travel nationwide.

The U.S. health authorities have expanded their recommendation that people should not necessarily travel to part of China, but only to Wuhan and other areas most affected by the outbreak.

Knowledge of English and other tests for students wishing to apply to universities abroad were canceled on Tuesday. Public schools and universities were instructed to postpone the reopening after the Lunar New Year holidays until further notice.

Stock markets around the world fell sharply on Monday as investors feared the breakout could damage the global economy.

China has confirmed more than 2,700 cases of the new virus, most of them in Wuhan. More than 40 cases have been confirmed worldwide. Almost Chinese tourists or people visiting Wuhan.

China’s increasingly drastic containment efforts began with flight, train, and bus connections to Wuhan, a city of 11 million people. This ban has spread to 17 cities with more than 50 million inhabitants – the most far-reaching disease control measures ever imposed.

The epidemic has shaken memories of the SARS outbreak, which killed nearly 800 people. Then Chinese authorities were criticized for reacting slowly and not disclosing any information. The government has reacted more aggressively to the recent outbreak.

Wuhan is building two hospitals for the growing number of patients, one with 1,500 beds and one with 1,000 beds. The first should be ready next week.

The virus comes from the coronavirus family, which includes colds, but also more serious diseases such as SARS and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome. The new virus causes cold and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and, in more severe cases, shortness of breath and pneumonia.

It is believed that the virus has spread to people living in wildlife sold at a market in Wuhan. On Sunday, the authorities banned the trade in wild animals and urged people to stop eating meat from them.

