China’s virus cases are top 20K because Hong Kong closes most borders

BEIJING – China said Tuesday that the number of infections from a new virus exceeded 20,000 when medical workers and patients arrived in a new hospital and President Xi Jinping said, “We have started a people’s war to prevent the epidemic.”

Xi led a special meeting of the Communist Party’s highest organ for the second time since the crisis, and told the Politburo Permanent Commission on Monday that the country must race against time to curb the spread of the virus. He also said that those who neglect their duties will be punished, the CCTV broadcaster reported.

Hong Kong closed almost all its land and sea border crossings with the mainland at midnight after medical workers started a strike demanding that the border be completely closed. More than 2,000 hospital workers went on strike on Monday and their union threatened a larger strike on Tuesday.

Hong Kong was hit hard by SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-03, a disease from the same family of viruses as the current outbreak and which, according to many, was reinforced by the official Chinese secret and embezzlement.

The latest figures from the mainland of 425 deaths and 20,438 confirmed infections with the new corona virus had risen from 361 deaths and 17,205 cases the previous day. Outside of mainland China, at least 180 cases, including one fatality, have been confirmed in the Philippines.

Other countries continue with evacuations and restrict the entry of Chinese or people who have recently traveled in the country. A plane with Malaysians from Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei province where the disease is concentrated, arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday morning and the 133 people on board had to be screened for 14 days and placed in quarantine, the maximum incubation time for the virus.

People’s Liberation Army medical teams arrived in Wuhan to relieve overwhelmed health workers and staff the new 1,000-bed hospital. It was built in just 10 days, prefabricated departments are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and ventilation systems.

A hospital with 1500 beds, also specially built for patients infected with the new virus, will be opened within a few days.

With the end of the outbreak in sight, the authorities in Hubei and elsewhere extended the holiday period of the Lunar New Year, late this week, well into February to try to keep people at home and reduce the spread of the virus. All Hubei schools postpone the start of the new semester until further notice.

Chinese scientists said they have more evidence that the virus, first discovered in Wuhan in December, probably originated from bats. In a study published in the journal Nature, Shi Zhen-Li and colleagues from the Wuhan Institute of Virology reported that genome sequences from seven patients were 96% identical to a bat coronavirus.

SARS is also believed to have originated in bats, although it jumped to civet cats before infecting humans. Scientists suspect the last outbreak began at a fish market in Wuhan, where wild animals were for sale and came into contact with people.

The World Health Organization declared the virus to be a global healthcare emergency last week and expressed its concern about how it spread in other countries except those who were Chinese or who had recently traveled to Hubei.

On Tuesday, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said a 42-year-old South Korean woman tested positive for the virus, days after she returned from a trip to Thailand with chills and other symptoms.

It is the 16th case of South Korea. Thailand has confirmed 19 cases, mainly Chinese tourists but also with a Thai taxi driver.

A passenger on a Japanese operated cruise ship tested positive after leaving the ship while it was in Hong Kong, and Japanese officials considered a quarantine of more than 3,000 people on board.

The Diamond Princess returned to Yokohama after making port calls in Vietnam, Taiwan and Okinawa. A team of quarantine officers and medical staff went aboard the ship Monday and began carrying out medical checks on everyone on board, said an official from the health ministry, speaking on condition of anonymity in accordance with departmental rules.

The ship’s captain said that Hong Kong’s health authorities have informed the ship of the passenger’s infection on Saturday, according to a recording of the announcement tweeted by a passenger. The patient is recovering and his traveling companions have not been infected so far, the captain said.

“I wish we were informed as soon as they found out that I could have worn a mask or washed the hands more carefully,” the passenger said. “I was in Hong Kong nine days ago and it seems to be too late now.”