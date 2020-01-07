China's lander publishes high-resolution images of the moon

Loading...

This gallery shows some of the high resolution images taken by the Chang’e spacecraft. CNSA

The Yutu rover is slowly moving away. CNSA

Here’s a look at his tracks. CNSA

And from another angle in the sun, the surface of the moon looks much smoother. CNSA

Some little craters here. CNSA

Delightful desolation? CNSA

In case you’re wondering which spaceship that is. CNSA

More tracks.

A nearby crater. CNSA

A lower angle of the sun creates shadows. CNSA

The moon is really a gray place. CNSA

It’s hard to believe that there could be water here. CNSA

It looks dry there. CNSA

But that’s exactly what scientists believe, there could be poles in permanently shaded craters. CNSA

Goodbye little friend. CNSA

The Chinese spaceship Chang’e 4 landed on the other side of the moon just over a year ago. It was the first vehicle to land gently on the side of the moon facing away from the earth.

To mark its one-year anniversary, China released a series of scientific data and images taken from five scientific payloads aboard the 1.2-ton spacecraft and its small Yutu 2 rover. Since landing, the rover has driven a little over 350 meters above the surface of the moon, examined rock formations and taken additional photos. Data was collected over a period of 12 lunar days or most of the past year.

The lander himself wore an excellent camera to depict his surroundings. The off-road camera is particularly sharp and has a good color balance. It was mounted on top of the lander and can be rotated 360 degrees. Over the past year, it has returned detailed images of the moon. A helpful Twitter user in France, Techniques Spatiales, converted the images from the camera into .png files, which can be found here.

The Chang’e 4 spacecraft landed in the South Pole-Aitken Basin on the southern hemisphere beyond the moon. The lander and rover produced the best in-situ data from the previously unexplored far side of the moon, including radar and radiation measurements of the largely unexplored environment.

Following this success, China intends to launch the Chang’e 5 mission later this year. It has the ambitious goal of returning up to 2 kg of regolith of moon to Earth and is scheduled to launch on a Long March 5 rocket later this year. It would be by far the most complex robot mission China has ever undertaken, and if it does, the first lunar samples since the Soviet Luna 24 mission in 1976 would return to Earth.

