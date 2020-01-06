China's friendly game wins more evidence Western Sydney Wanderers are the be-all and end-all in the W-League.

Loading...

Halloway said, however, that the Wanderers viewed this as their own preparation for the W-League finals. All of Dean Heffernan’s players got a taste of the action, with the exception of striker Lynn Williams, who is away with the American team.

“Our girls know when to turn off and when to turn on,” said Halloway. “China are a very good team – they are very fast, very technical, they push hard and we knew what they would do, but we just played our own game and tried to take care of the ball as best we could could not.” Allow them to counterattack and we were able to build a solid defense. “

The Wanderers will play Brisbane Roar at Marconi Stadium on Sunday, where they will celebrate their sixth win of the season. It’s a solid return considering that Halloway has only made twelve wins in the past four seasons.

“It’s been a tough couple of years,” she said. “It is incredible to finally win games and what kind of group you can do it with. I just love to make the club proud and to fight for each other every week and hopefully continue to do so.”

“The club was fantastic this year in all respects – facilities, the coaching team, the people who brought them with them. I think we all worked very quickly together. To make this connection super fast, it helps that the W-League is a short. ” Season.”

However, there is a prospect that the end of Halloway’s campaign will be disrupted by her other career as a firefighter.

The midfielder was on vacation at the Orchard Hill fire station during Christmas, but is expected back on deck later this month when she aligns her training commitments and Western Sydney’s first attack on the W-League finale with the requirements must have an unprecedented brush fire season.

“It’s devastating, the fires are just starting,” she said. “Hopefully things calm down. We need a little rain, I think, to relieve the pressure on everyone. Rain is probably what we should all be praying for at the moment.”