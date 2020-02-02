China’s envoy in Israel compares virus travel bans with the Holocaust

JERUSALEM – The acting ambassador of China to Israel apologized on Sunday after comparing the closure of various national borders for Chinese citizens, amid fears of a new virus from China rejecting Jewish refugees during the Holocaust.

Dai Yuming told reporters at an English-language press conference in Tel Aviv that the “mistakes to restrict or even ban submissions from Chinese citizens” reminded him of “the old days, the old stories that took place in World War II, the Holocaust, the darkest days in human history. “

“Millions of Jews were killed and many, many Jews were refused when they tried to seek help in other countries. Only very, very few countries opened their doors, including China, “Dai said.

The Chinese embassy in Israel later issued a statement saying, “It was not the intention at all to compare the dark days of the Holocaust with the current situation and the Israeli government’s efforts to protect its citizens.”

“We want to apologize if someone misunderstood our message,” the embassy said.

Israel stopped direct flights to China on Thursday, and the Israeli Ministry of Health has authorized border controllers to refuse entry to non-Israelis who have visited China in the last two weeks. Israeli citizens who have returned from China have been instructed to stay in quarantine for two weeks to prevent the spread of the new corona virus, which has killed more than 300 people and made thousands of others sick in China.

The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has exceeded 14,550, according to the National Health Commission of China and other countries.

Most of the reported incidents are in China, but around 150 cases have been reported in two dozen countries around the world.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told ministers Sunday that the country had “closed land crossings, seaports, and airports for arrivals from China.” He said he instructed the Ministry of Health to develop a vaccine for the rapidly spreading virus.

“We are also keeping the Palestinian Authority informed of all preventive and public health measures that it should take into account here,” he said.

The world marked the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz extermination camp last week.

