China's economic growth is weakening in the midst of a trade war paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The agreement “is a signal that it is unlikely that the situation will deteriorate,” said Chaoping Zhu of J.P. Morgan Asset Management in a report.

“Business confidence continues to improve,” Zhu said. That can help to “provide strong support” to economic growth.

Chinese exporters have been battered by President Donald Trump’s tariff rises, but a major blow to the economy was weak consumption.

Households, shocked by the trade war and job losses, postponed large purchases. Car sales decreased for the second year in 2019 and decreased by 9.6%. The growth in store spending slowed to 8% compared to a year earlier, against 8.2% in the first nine months of the year.

The economy faces “downward pressure” and “sources of instability and risk points” are increasing abroad, the government said in a statement.

The trade war is contributing to the pressure on Chinese leaders who are also struggling to halt growth and curb rising food costs following a disease outbreak that has lowered pork stocks, the country’s staple food, and has raised prices has sent.

The cost of pork increased by 42.5% in 2019, causing food price inflation to fall to 7%, more than double the 3% target of the ruling party.

Chinese exports ended 2019 with 0.5%, despite the tariff war and weaker global demand.

Manufacturers increased their efforts to sell to other markets and recorded double digits for exports to France, Canada and other economies.

“Slow global growth will continue to challenge the external outlook, but we expect the Phase One deal with the US to have a positive effect on exports and support domestic sentiment and confidence,” said Louis Kuijs of Oxford Economics in a report.

What is happening in China is waving around the world. An economic silence in China is heard in the many countries – from copper-producing Chile to iron-ore-producing Australia – that supplies Chinese factories with raw materials.

China’s economic growth came to the end of the official target of the ruling party from 6% to 6.5%.

The International Monetary Fund and the predictors of the private sector expect this year’s growth to fall further to just 5.8%. That would barely be a third of the record growth of 14.2% in 2007, but would still be one of the strongest in the world.

The annual United Nations economic report released on Thursday said that China’s economic growth slowed to 6.1% in 2019 and predicted that it would fall further to 6% in 2020 and 5.9% in 2021.

Nonetheless, the global economy and 2020 outlook said that East Asia remains the fastest growing region in the world and makes the largest contribution to global growth despite “significant headwinds”. It said that GDP in the region is expected to slow gradually to 6% in 2020 and 5.9% in 2021.

The party is trying to steer China towards slower, more manageable growth, but an abrupt decline in activity and the clash with Washington forced the ruling party to increase government spending and take other measures to support growth.

The central bank has attempted to reduce financing costs and provide credit to entrepreneurs who generate China’s new wealth and jobs. But Beijing has avoided a large-scale incentive that can again cause a rise in debt that is so high that credit rating agencies have lowered their credit rating for government borrowing.

Factory output increased by 5.7% in 2018, compared to 6% in the first six months of the year.

“The prospects for 2020 are for continued resilient growth, boosted by the Phase One trade agreement with the US and the continued positive impact of government incentives,” said Rajiv Biswas of IHS Markit in a report.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press