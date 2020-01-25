China's deadly Coronavirus now infects hundreds of people worldwide, including the US

The coronavirus that first appeared in China has reportedly spread across the country’s borders and has infected hundreds of people worldwide. The same applies to the US, where one case discovered in Washington state was confirmed on Tuesday.

Only 5 US airports can accept incoming Wuhan flights

Forbes

In response, based on fears of an outbreak, the US government excluded all but five airports from flights from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the virus was first discovered.

Of those five, airport staff at John F. Kennedy International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport and San Francisco International Airport have already investigated arrivals for virus symptoms such as breathing problems, coughing and fever.

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport and Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the other two on the list, are starting similar procedures from this weekend.

One American case of coronavirus in satisfactory condition

via: Telle Report

Doctors in Everett, Washington are also investigating the first American case, a man in his thirties, and several other people who were with him and possibly exposed to the corona virus that has already killed 17 people in China. To prevent an outbreak of the pathogen from the Providence Regional Medical Center, the patient is treated by robotics and is said to be in good condition.

The World Health Association has advised people to avoid anyone with nasty cough, fever or respiratory problems. It also recommends everyone in the vicinity to take measures such as washing their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. In the meantime, the National Institutes of Health is working on a vaccine, although it may take several months for one to become available.

