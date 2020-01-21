HONG KONG – A new virus is spreading through eastern and central China. It gives people a fever, a dry cough, shortness of breath, and fluid in the lungs. So far, according to official statistics, six have died and nearly 300 have been confirmed infected, but estimates of infections are much higher, by the thousands. The health professionals who treated the patients themselves fell ill.

There are confirmed cases in Japan, Thailand, Taiwan and South Korea; other nations and territories have developed contingency plans or even quarantines.

So the nations and territories of East and Southeast Asia are on the alert, but things in China, the government wants you to believe, are going well.

On Monday evening, the best Chinese health professionals recognized that this coronavirus is now transmitted from human to human. The statement was made a few days before the Lunar New Year rush, when much of the country is traveling on extended vacations, people jostling for space on crowded trains, buses, boats, and planes . Some have already canceled their trip, choosing to stay in their city of work and residence instead of returning home. But a massive temporary migration involving up to three billion trips is still expected to take place as we head towards the end of the week.

Many pharmacies have already sold all of their facial masks that were in stock, but the Chinese government is impatient to project the image that there is no brewing epidemic. Some station and airport workers have been advised that they are not allowed to wear face masks at work for fear that their precautions will cause travelers to panic. In Wuhan, where a meat and poultry market has been identified as the zero point for the viral epidemic, a massive banquet was held with 40,000 families in attendance.

The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan in mid-December, but no body temperature monitoring equipment was installed at the city’s airports and train stations until a month later.

Media coverage of the virus is tightly controlled in China and information about it is being suppressed online. On popular Chinese social media platforms, posts from users whose loved ones have died after suffering from pneumonia symptoms similar to those of coronavirus patients have been erased, causing outrage and accusations that the Chinese Communist Party withholds information about the spread of the virus.

Compare that with the precautions taken by entities outside mainland China. Hong Kong’s flagship carrier Cathay Pacific distributes face masks, antiseptic wipes and health forms for travelers from Wuhan. Korean Air has gone a step further and placed hazardous material combinations on some of its aircraft; the airline also disinfects the cabins of planes flying to Wuhan.

Airports in East, South and Southeast Asia have dispatched additional staff to screen passengers from China to detect the first symptoms of infection. The same goes for Sydney, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, which receive numerous flights every day from Asia. The World Health Organization recommends that anyone who may have a respiratory illness should consult a doctor and share their travel history with their doctor.

There is speculation that the conditions in some of the Chinese markets are powerful breeding grounds for deadly viruses. A variety of meat and live animals are sold at the Wuhan Huanan seafood market, where the virus first infected a group of people, mainly stall operators. The game includes the peacock, wolf, porcupine, fox, palm civet, as well as other creatures from different corners of East and Southeast Asia.

This, and the general opacity of what is happening north of the border, reminds Hong Kong and other parts of Asia of the SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome) epidemic of 2002 and 2003, when 800 people were killed after an animal virus … perhaps one that was active in bats – infected humans in Guangdong and swept the region, eventually crossing the Pacific to reach the United States and Canada.

“The SARS epidemic in 2002 and 2003 transformed Hong Kong’s skepticism towards the Chinese government into deep distrust.”

At the time, the Chinese government suppressed national reports on SARS infections and was slow to share information with the World Health Organization. A doctor caring for SARS patients in Guangdong entered Hong Kong for a family reunion and ended up transporting the virus to the city. Many customers of the hotel where he stayed fell ill. He died in a local hospital. Today, 80% of SARS patients in Hong Kong are said to have been infected because he was a “super spreader” – a sick host who infects an inordinate number of people.

The habits that formed in Hong Kong during the SARS epidemic persist: people wear masks when they have the flu or a cold, elevator buttons and some other surfaces are regularly disinfected. The epidemic has transformed Hong Kong’s skepticism about the Chinese government into deep distrust. If people’s health and well-being are not taken into account to preserve the illusion of normality, especially when a disease can spread quickly in extremely dense urban environments, how can Hong Kong people be trusted in Beijing to ensure their safety and security?

CCP chief Xi Jinping said on Monday that officials at all levels “should resolutely curb the spread of the epidemic.” same “as SARS.

Like some other CCP members, Hu places Party allegiance before the safety of every other human being in the country – and abroad. It’s an attitude that tells the rest of the world that even if the memories of an epidemic are still fresh in people’s minds, little has changed in a bureaucracy whose goal of clinging to power goes beyond decency basic.

