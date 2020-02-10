China’s Daily Death Toll from Virus Tops 100, a grim first

As the Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday, China’s daily number of deaths caused by new viruses has exceeded 100 for the first time. A total of more than 1,000 deaths have been recorded.

Although more offices and shops have reopened in China after the extended New Year break, many people seem to be staying at home. Health officials are carefully monitoring whether the return of workers to cities and resumption of business will worsen the spread of the virus.

A further 108 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the National Health Commission said in a daily update. This increased the total to 1,016 deaths, well above the number of deaths caused by the SARS outbreak in 2002-2003 and from the same family of coronaviruses as the current fatal pathogen.

Newly confirmed cases declined slightly from 3,062 the day before to 2,478, resulting in 42,638 mainland cases, some of which have since been cured and discharged from the hospital.

The persistence of the outbreak is easing optimism that around 60 million people’s quarantine and other disease control measures may take effect.

Britain has since declared the virus to be a “serious and immediate public health threat” and said it would forcefully detain infected people if necessary. France tested numerous children and their parents after five British tourists in a ski area became infected with the virus.

The director general of the World Health Organization said that the agency still cannot predict where the outbreak will lead, but he believes there is still an opportunity to contain it.

“In the past few days, we have seen a number of cases of unrelated travel to China, such as those reported yesterday in France and today in the UK,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Detecting the small number of cases could be the spark that becomes a bigger fire, but it’s just a spark at the moment.”

There was little evidence of activity in Beijing. The capital’s broad avenues were largely traffic-free, and thousands of rental bikes were lined up with few customers. Tourist attractions like the Forbidden City and schools remained closed, and many people worked from home hoping to avoid crowds.

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to return to the office.

“We just need a little more self-protection,” said Ke. “Life goes on anyway. Why do we just stop going outside or working for fear of illness? We can’t.”

Only a few customers found those shops and restaurants that are open.

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood, and vegetables, and buyers were wearing face masks.

“The number of customers here is very low, perhaps by more than half,” said Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see a lot of people placing orders so we’re getting busy again.”

The Beijing city government urged the housing estates in the capital to close their gates, examine visitors for fever, and record their identity. The government also warned people not to strictly enforce masks in public and to avoid group activities.

Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

135 of these come from a cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo. Japan’s health minister Katsunobu Kato said the government is considering testing everyone remaining on board the 3,711 passengers and crew of the Diamond Princess, so they will have to stay on board until the results are available.

Britain made its declaration of “immediate threat” after a British man who contracted the virus in Singapore in January was linked to several other confirmed cases in Europe after the town of Contamines-Montjoie stayed in the same chalet like the Brit.

Jerome Salomon, head of the French health authority, said 61 people, including the boy’s schoolmates, had been tested and found to be negative for the virus.

