China’s attack on Peter Dutton assault unhelpful: treasurer

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg leapt to the defence of Property Affairs Minister Peter Dutton following China accused him of parroting US lines.

A spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Canberra responded angrily to Mr Dutton’s simply call for a lot more transparency about the origins of coronavirus.

“Obviously he must have also acquired some guidance from Washington demanding him to co-run with the US in its propaganda war from China,” the spokesman explained.

Mr Frydenberg informed ABC News Breakfast on Wednesay the spokesman’s reviews ended up “unwanted and unjustified”, incorporating that senior government ministers would go on to discuss up about difficulties in Australia’s countrywide fascination.

He reported the business connection with Australia’s major trading spouse should carry on despite occasional political and strategic disagreements.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne has also faced China’s scorn soon after pushing for an independent evaluation into the origins of coronavirus and questioning the communist country’s transparency.

Chinese overseas ministry spokesman Geng Shuang mentioned Senator Payne’s sights were being not based on details, expressing serious fears with her feedback.

But Australia is pushing ahead with a world wide thrust for the review, raising the concern with Germany and France.

“It is in the character of a new infectious disease that it has to start off somewhere. In this scenario, that location was Wuhan in China,” Senator Payne wrote in The Australian on Wednesday.

“Australia is very well-positioned to contact for a transparent, intercontinental critique into COVID-19 mainly because we are a liberal democracy with a proud historical past of shaping constructive world-wide co-procedure.”

-with AAP