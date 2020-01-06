China worries about a mysterious new virus. It's not SARS

Loading...

Several health officials in China are concerned about a mysterious and unknown virus that has infected dozens of people.

What happened: Chinese health officials have said that a mysterious new strain of pneumonia has infected dozens of people in China, putting people in Asia on the lookout for possible spread, according to CNN.

59 cases of viral pneumonia struck Wuhan, located in central China.

Seven patients remain in critical condition.

All patients were quarantined.

No death has occurred from the disease.

Patients include a 2-year-old boy and a student, according to the South China Morning Post.

Reply: Alerts have been issued in Hong Kong and Singapore, according to the Wall Street Journal.

World Health Organization in a statement (via SCMP): “There is little information to determine the overall risk of this unknown group of pneumonia (cause).”

WHO: “The link reported with a wholesale market for fish and live animals may indicate a link with exposure to animals.”

Go back: The epidemic made noise in December. China has expressed concern about the return of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). SARS created a pandemic across Asia at first, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SARS has spread to 37 countries.

SARS has infected more than 8,000 people.

SARS killed 774 people.

The infection was generalized from November 2002 to July 2003.

fears: Li Gang, director of the Wuhan Center for Disease Prevention and Control, told Changjiang Ribao, a local newspaper, that there was no evidence that the disease is spread from human to human, according to South China. Morning Post.

“Preliminary investigations have shown no signs of human-to-human transmission of the virus. But the work of identifying the virus is still in progress, because we still do not know what is the source and the cause of the virus. “

Ho Pak-leung, a microbiologist at the University of Hong Kong, told the South China Morning Post that the disease is likely to have spread from animals to humans.