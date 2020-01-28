China will work with international experts on coronavirus outbreak

China has agreed to allow international experts, including Americans, to enter and work with scientists who are fighting the rapidly spreading corona virus that has killed more than 100 people. However, it is not clear whether officials from the Centers for Disease Control will participate.

The World Health Organization announced on Tuesday that it would organize an international group as soon as possible to work with China and lead global response efforts, reports Axios.

Health minister Alex Azar said during a press conference that the United States would be “happy” to attend, Fox News reports.

However, he also said that the Chinese continue to reject offers from the United States to send in CDC officials. US officials continued to push for more transparency as the outbreak spread, Azar said, “This is a major public health problem and we need the best healthcare people in the world today (to respond).”

The Director General of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said in a statement that curbing the spread of the virus was the “top priority” of WHO.

“We appreciate the seriousness with which China is taking this outbreak, particularly the top management commitment, and the transparency that they have shown, including the exchange of data and the genetic sequence of the virus,” he said.

China’s response to the coronavirus outbreak was better than during the 2002-2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) episode, Azar said.

China said it learned from past mistakes and warned subordinate officials not to cover up the spread of the disease.

Azar noted that China quickly made the genetic sequence of the virus available to scientists, which allowed the CDC to run a diagnostic test in just a week.

Officials named at the press conference on Tuesday with Azar, CDC director Robert Redfield, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD), Nancy Messonnier, and director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), Anthony Fauci the outbreak of a “potentially very” serious public health hazard “for the United States.

To date, five cases of the virus have been confirmed in the United States.

The CDC set its China travel recommendations to the highest alarm level 3 on Tuesday.

