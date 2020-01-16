BEIJING – The Chinese government welcomed an interim trade agreement with Washington and said on Thursday that the two parties should tackle each other’s “core problems.”

The “Phase 1” agreement shows that Beijing and Washington “can find appropriate and effective solutions to relevant issues through dialogue,” said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Geng Shuang.

China agreed to increase US exports by $ 200 billion in two years and to stop pressuring companies to transfer technology. Washington dropped plans for additional punitive tariffs on Chinese goods in the battle for Beijing’s technological ambitions and the trade surplus that threatens to depress global economic growth.

“It is imperative that both parties work together, uphold the principles of equality and mutual respect, adhere strictly to the agreement, address each other’s core problems and work hard to implement the Phase 1 agreement,” Geng said.

Geng did not provide details, but Beijing wants the rates that were previously applied to most exports from China to the United States to be reversed, which the signed Wednesday agreement does not. The Trump government says that some fines must remain in force even after a final agreement has been reached to ensure that Beijing keeps its promises.

President Donald Trump said earlier that he intended to fly to Beijing to start a second phase of the discussion, but economists say their remaining disputes are so complex that it is unlikely that an agreement will be reached until after the US presidential election in November.

Asian stock markets were mixed after the signing. China’s main market index closed 0.5% while Hong Kong improved and Tokyo changed little.

Investors welcomed the stock, but enthusiasm was tempered by questions about how China can deliver on promises to buy tens of billions of US soybeans, oil and other agricultural and energy exports.

“This has put a break in things,” said Stephen Innes, a market strategist for AxiTrader. “Throwing away a number is one thing, but how do we get there?”

China could buy more American soybeans and buy less from other suppliers, which will affect those economies.

“Where does China now get soybeans? Brazil. So are they going to stop importing from Brazil? “Innes said.

That would depress prices in Brazil and other markets, making it more attractive for other countries to buy soybeans, coal and other export products from them instead of the United States, according to Timme Spakman and Iris Pang from ING.

“Higher (US) exports to China are likely to be partially offset by lower US exports to the rest of the world,” they said in a report.

Raw material traders seemed to agree with this.

Prices of soybeans, cotton and wheat fell on the Chicago Board of Trade, suggesting that traders do not expect a rapid increase in total sales in the US.

China promised to buy US oil and liquefied natural gas with a value of $ 52.4 billion, but that is complicated by the Beijing decision to apply rates of up to 25%. Importers must pass that on to customers or pay for it themselves.

At the same time, Chinese demand growth is expected to slow. The American gas export is experiencing competition from Russian deliveries arriving via a new pipeline.

“With a rate of 25% still in force, exporting US LNG to China will be a very difficult prospect,” said Gavin Thompson of Wood Mackenzie in a report.

Analysts warn that the agreement does not cover the most controversial disputes over Chinese industrial subsidies and barriers to trade in services.

“This constant gap ensures that bilateral tensions in technology remain high in 2020,” said Michael Hirson, Jeffrey Wright, Paul Triolo of Eurasia Group in a report.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press