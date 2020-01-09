China wants laser weapons in the air for its combat aircraft

Loading...

The Chinese military is currently investigating a potential laser weapon system that can be attached to various aircraft to give them an added advantage in a dogfight. This emerges from two recently published procurement notices.

The notices, published on the People’s Liberation Army’s official arms procurement website and first described by the South China Morning Post, highlight the need for information on potential procurement plans for an “Airborne Laser Attack Pod” or “Laser Attack Platform” platform described.

While the information in each release is classified as confidential, the state’s Global Times suggests that such airborne laser platforms could either be used to intercept missiles as they arrive or to potentially drop enemy aircraft “in an air battle”.

According to the South China Morning Post, the Chinese military is already working intensively on a prototype of an airborne laser weapon, although it is unclear whether the technology to fully arm a laser system is still mature.

It is worth noting that the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation told the Global Times that its ground-based LW-30 laser protection weapon system, which was first released to the public in 2018, can successfully defend aircraft against on-board ammunition.

Of course, the PLA is not the only military that is considering using laser weapons in aerial combat. In January 2019, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Review presented the idea of ​​using drone-based lasers for missile defense missions, as Defense One reported at the time.

In April, the Air Force research laboratory announced that its self-protecting high energy laser demonstrator (SHIELD) had successfully “launched several missiles fired in flight” during a test on the White Sands Test Range in New Mexico – Could easily hit a small one by 2021 Capsule can be reduced to test it on an F-15.

While ruggedizing and integrating a directed energy system into a moving aircraft poses a variety of technical challenges, aircraft too close to missiles may switch to lasers instead of cannons during future air battles.