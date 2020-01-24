China Virus Death Toll Hits 41, More than 1,000 Infected

China confirmed another 15 deaths in the province at the center of the fatal outbreak of the coronavirus, which has now infected more than 1,000 people worldwide. This shows the challenges facing health authorities around the world who are working to prevent a global pandemic.

The Hubei Province Health Commission said in a statement released early Saturday that 180 new cases had been reported by the end of Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed patients in the province to 752.

All 15 deaths reported by the Commission occurred in Wuhan, the provincial capital and epicenter of the outbreak, which was quarantined when China tried to curb the spread of the virus.

No new data is available at the national level from the Chinese authorities. The National Health Commission confirmed 830 cases on Friday.

The vast majority of cases and all 41 confirmed deaths have occurred in China, but the virus has also been found in Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Nepal, France and the United States.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the new corona virus as an “emergency in China” this week, but has not classified it as an international concern. However, the virus continues to spread worldwide: the French authorities reported the first confirmed cases in Europe on Friday evening.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people located at the center of the outbreak, is in a virtual block. Almost all flights at Wuhan airport have been canceled and checkpoints block the main roads leading out of the city. As part of ongoing containment efforts, authorities have since imposed similar barriers on more than 10 cities near Wuhan.

When Wuhan slips into isolation, the pharmacies run out of supplies and the hospitals are flooded with nervous residents. The city plans to build a 1,000-bed hospital on Monday, the state media said.

The newly identified corona virus triggered an alarm because there are still many unknowns, e.g. B. How dangerous it is and how easily it spreads between people. It can cause pneumonia, which was fatal in some cases.

Symptoms include fever, difficulty breathing, and cough. Most deaths occurred in older patients, many of whom had pre-existing conditions, according to the WHO.

Airports around the world have intensified the screening of passengers from China, although some health authorities and experts have questioned the effectiveness of such screening and the blocking. The symptoms of the virus are similar to other respiratory diseases and make screening difficult.

According to the Hubei Health Department, 658 patients were in medical care, 57 of whom were critically ill.

