China virus cases rise again, 65 more on ship in Japan | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

China reported that consumer inflation rose to a high point in eight years in January, possibly stimulated by panic buying and hoarding when the outbreak became known and measures against disease spread.

CHINA DOLTOL IS INCREASING, GLOBAL STOCK MARKETS DIA

The death toll on the mainland rose by 97 to 908 in the 24 hours to midnight Sunday and 3,062 new cases were reported.

That was 15% more than Saturday and broke a series of daily falls. A government spokesman said on Sunday that these declines showed that containment measures were successful.

The death toll is over 774 people who were thought to have died in the 2002-2003 epidemic of severe acute respiratory syndrome, another viral outbreak that originated in China. The total of 40,171 cases on the mainland greatly exceeds the 8,098 that made SARS sick.

More than 440 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

China has built two hospitals and sent thousands of additional doctors, nurses and other health workers to Wuhan, the city of 11 million people in central China, the epicenter of the outbreak. Most access to Wuhan was suspended on January 23. Restrictions have spread to cities with a total of 60 million people.

Global stock markets slipped after warnings that investor optimism that the disease and economic impact were being brought under control could be premature.

CRUISE SHIP: 65 NEW CASES IN JAPAN

The Japanese health ministry said a further 65 cases were found aboard a quarantined cruise ship in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, bringing the total to 135.

The ship operator previously reported 66 new cases, but the ministry said that one person may have been counted twice.

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said the Japanese government is considering testing all 3,711 passengers and crew on the Diamond Princess, forcing them to stay on board until the results are available. Health authorities do their best to deliver medicines that more than 600 passengers request.

“We are doing everything we can to keep everyone in good health,” Kato said.

BRITTANNIA STATES “IMMEDIATE THREAT”, FRANCE TEST CHILDREN

The British government declared the virus to be a “serious and immediate threat to public health,” which, according to the authorities, allows the authorities to use force to hold infected people if necessary.

The change comes after a British man who caught the virus in Singapore in January seemed to be associated with at least seven other confirmed cases in Europe.

Five Britons, including a 9-year-old boy, contracted the virus in the French mountain village of Contamines-Montjoie after staying in the same chalet as the British man.

French medical authorities tested Sunday 45 children and their families from the area and temporarily closed three schools where the boy spent time.

CHINESE OFFICES, MARKETS BEGIN TO REOPEN

More Chinese people returned to work after the Lunar New Year’s holiday, which was expanded to discourage travel in an attempt to control the virus.

Zhang Peng, who works for a live stream company in Beijing, went to the office for the first time since the vacation. The company checked employees for fever and handed out masks.

“I thought the situation is pretty good right now,” Zhang said. “I went to work with the metro today and underwent various checks at the station. And my company has performed well in the field of prevention and control. “

Iris Ke, who works for an advertising company, said she plans to wait until next week to go back to the office.

“We just need to have a little more sense of self-protection,” Ke said. “Life goes on anyway. Why do we stop going outside or just stop working because of the fear of illness? We can’t do that. “

At the Sanyuanli market in Beijing, the Chinese capital, shoppers in face masks mixed with delivery men who collected orders for meat, fruit and vegetables. Stalls were filled with pork, mutton, seafood and vegetables.

“The number of customers has fallen considerably here, perhaps by more than half,” says Liu Ying, who sells walnuts, cashews and other specialties. “But you can see many people coming in orders, so we are slowly busy again.”

President Xi Jinping was also shown on Monday by the state television who visited a Beijing neighborhood and, with a face mask, told health workers that local communities were the “front line of prevention.”

The Beijing city council told residential connections in the capital to close their gates, check visitors for fever, and record their identities, newspapers reported. Many apartment complexes have already taken such steps themselves.

A city official was cited because he said that entertainment venues had to close. A government statement told the public to “strictly abide by” regulations that require the wearing of masks in public and to avoid group activities.

CHINESE INFLATION IS INCREASING, BEIJING PROMISES BUSINESS AID

Consumer inflation rose to an all-time high of 5.4% in eight years from a year earlier in January, driven by a 4.4% increase in food costs, the government reported. Food prices increased by 1.4% compared to the previous month.

“It seems that supply interruptions and hoarding as a result of the corona virus outbreak helped to keep food prices high during the week after the Chinese New Year, when they would normally relapse,” said Julian Evans-Pritchard of Capital Economics in a report.

The central bank of China has announced a fund of 300 billion yuan ($ 43 billion) to provide low-interest loans to producers of medicines and medical supplies or other companies involved in the fight against the virus.

Over the weekend, the government promised tax cuts and subsidies to farmers, supermarkets, producers of medical supplies and companies that contribute to working against diseases.

China’s leaders are trying to stream food to busy cities despite the fight against diseases and to alleviate the fear of potential shortages and price increases after panic buying after most of the access to Wuhan and nearby cities was closed.

HONG KONG DOCTOR FESTIVAL Canceled

The organizers of the Hong Kong Arts Festival have already canceled more than 120 scheduled music, dance and drama performances, including two concerts by the Boston Symphony Orchestra. The festival would start this week and last until mid-March.

AP video journalist Liu Zheng and Associated Press Writers Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and Danica Kirka in London contributed to this report.

Joe McDonald, The Associated Press