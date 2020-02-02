VIEW: China uses talking drones to reprimand civilians who do not wear masks during a virus outbreak

Updated: 11:36 PM EST February 1, 2020

To prevent further spread of the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese officials have begun to use drones to scold civilians who are seen walking around without a mask, CNN reports.

In the images, citizens can see walking in both busy and more isolated areas, without wearing protective masks. A drone then flies to them and speaks to the person through the loudspeaker and scolds them for not wearing a mask. The person speaking through the speaker then advises them to wear their masks or to go home.

More than 300 people have died from the virus and more than 14,000 people have been infected. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an emergency in the field of public health of international importance.

