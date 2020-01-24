China to build 1,000-bed hospital for deadly coronavirus patients

China is quickly building a 1,000-bed hospital for patients infected with a new virus that has killed 26 people, made hundreds sick and caused unprecedented city closures during the country’s most important vacation. From Lunar New Year, transportation was closed on Friday in at least 10 cities with a total of around 33 million people. The cities are Wuhan, where the disease is concentrated, and nine of its neighbors in China’s central Hubei province. “To remedy the insufficiency of existing medical resources,” said Wuhan’s authorities in a notice published on Friday, the city was building a hospital modeled after the Xiaotangshan SARS hospital in Beijing. The facility will be a prefabricated structure on 270,000 square feet of land. On February 3, the SARS hospital was built from scratch in just six days to treat an epidemic of a similar respiratory virus that had spread from China to more than a dozen countries and killed around 800 people. seclusion units that looked like rows of tiny cubicles. The streets, malls and other normally busy public spaces were strangely quiet in Wuhan on the second day of its lockdown. Masks were compulsory in public and images of the city showed empty shelves as people stocked up on what could be prolonged isolation. The stations, the airport and the metros were closed; police checked arriving vehicles but did not completely close the roads. Wuhan hospitals have faced a flood of patients and a lack of supplies. Videos circulating online showed crowds of frantic people in masks lined up for checks. Some Weibo users said family members asked for a diagnosis but were turned back to full-capacity hospitals. At least eight hospitals in Wuhan have launched public appeals for donations of masks, glasses, gowns and other protective medical equipment, according to online reviews. Administrators from the Wuhan University People’s Hospital held a group chat on the popular WeChat messaging app to coordinate donations. The Huanggang City Fever Control Command Center also launched a call for donations announced by People’s Daily, asking for medical supplies, medicines and disinfection equipment. The notice added that at present, they would not accept supplies from foreign countries. Authorities were taking precautions across the country. In the capital, Beijing, major public events have been canceled, including traditional temple fairs which are a staple of Lunar New Year celebrations. The Forbidden City of Beijing, Shanghai Disneyland and many other tourist attractions have been closed indefinitely. The number of confirmed cases of new coronavirus has increased to 830, said the National Health Commission. Twenty-six people died, including the first two outside Hubei and the youngest recorded victim. The health commission in Hebei, a province bordering Beijing, said an 80-year-old man died there. died after returning from a two-month stay in Wuhan to see relatives. Heilongjiang province, in the northeast, confirmed a death on the spot but did not give details. While the majority of deaths are from older patients, a 36-year-old man from Hubei was admitted to hospital earlier this month after suffering from fever for three days. He died after a sudden cardiac arrest on January 23. The first symptoms of the virus may reflect cold and flu symptoms, including coughing, fever, chest twitching and shortness of breath, but may worsen with pneumonia. The coronavirus family includes colds as well as viruses that cause more serious illnesses, such as SARS and Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, which are believed to originate from camels. The Wuhan epidemic is believed to have started from wild animals sold at a city food market. The market is closed for investigation. The vast majority of cases have occurred in and around Wuhan, but people who visited or were close to infected people were among the scattered cases identified. beyond the continent. South Korea and Japan confirmed their second case on Friday and Singapore confirmed its third. Cases have been detected in Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, the United States, Thailand and Vietnam. Many countries screen travelers from China and isolate anyone with symptoms. The World Health Organization has decided not to declare the global emergency epidemic at this time. The declaration may increase resources to fight a threat, but its potential to cause economic damage makes the decision politically cumbersome. Chinese officials have not said how long the city closures will last. While drastic measures are typical of the government led by the Chinese Communist Party, large-scale quarantines are rare in the world, even in deadly epidemics, due to fears of undermining people’s freedoms. suspicious of the number of cases reported by the authorities. In turn, the authorities wanted to guarantee transparency. The Chinese cabinet, the State Council, announced on Friday that it will collect information about the ministries that have failed in their response to the new outbreak, including “delays, concealment and underreporting of the epidemic “. In China, a plethora of cancellations and closings have dampened the usual vibrancy of the Lunar New Year. A Beijing subway station near a transportation hub carried out temperature checks at its security checkpoint on Friday. Some security personnel were dressed in full combinations of hazardous materials. The schools extended their winter holidays and the Ministry of Education ordered them not to organize mass rallies or exams. Transport services will also waive fees and reimburse ticket cancellations.

