China stops transportation out of Wuhan to contain coronavirus. Could it backfire?

Just a few months ago, Tom Inglesby helped bring senior government, business, and health organizations around the world together to play a war game of sorts.

“It was a scenario that looked at the global ramifications of a new epidemic,” said Inglesby, director of the Health Security Center at Johns Hopkins University.

The simulation they developed has turned out to be “shocking”, similar to the outbreak that is now taking place in China – right down to the type of pathogen involved: a coronavirus. Many of the officers who participated in the exercise are now among the frontrunners in responding to the current outbreak, including the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in China.

But one development that Inglesby had not expected was a massive shutdown in the transportation regime imposed by China Wuhan, the city where the new virus first appeared.

To stop the virus from spreading further, the Chinese authorities have suspended subways, buses, trains, and flights from Wuhan. Officials have also announced similar restrictions in two other cities.

“We haven’t even thought about the possibility of a quarantine of this size because it hasn’t really happened yet,” says Inglesby. “It’s just such a departure from what we thought about public health interventions.”

Indeed, this move was so unusual that its announcement on Wednesday questioned the work of a committee of experts convened by the World Health Organization. The panel was asked to advise on whether the outbreak should be declared an international emergency. The news of the shutdown of the transport reached the panel when the members wanted to pass their verdict. They decided to put off a decision until they could get more information.

“We wanted to know if these measures taken in Wuhan are the result of a new development [the spread of the virus] that we have not yet noticed,” said panel chair Didier Houssin at a press conference in Geneva Thursday.

Finally, China can assure the committee that the course of the outbreak has not changed. Currently, most of the 830 confirmed cases occur in families or health professionals who have had close contact with a sick person. In other words, officials do not observe the type of spread that you get with a virus like the flu, with people who pass it on to strangers, for example on the subway or during other encounters.

For this reason in particular, the Director General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has decided not to declare an international emergency for the time being.

At the same press conference, however, Tedros subtly signaled that decommissioning the transport is not the type of move that the WHO would recommend.

While “China is a sovereign nation with the autonomy to take steps that it considers to be in its interests,” said Tedros, the WHO’s mission is to make “rational and science-based” recommendations. He added that he hoped the transport interruption would be “short-lived”.

Other health professionals were less diplomatic.

“I think it’s really unwise,” said Lawrence Gostin, director of the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law at Georgetown University Law Center.

He mentions the practical challenges and possible human rights violations associated with effectively blocking a city of 11 million people.

Then there is the fact that the virus has already spread far beyond Wuhan – suggesting that the interruption in transportation is to close the stable door after the horse has slipped.

But the worst thing is, says Gostin, “there are very good reasons to believe that it could actually backfire very badly.”

People could easily see that the government is suppressing them, sowing fear and distrust, he says.

“The most important thing for public health is not to drive the population underground and to make them fearful,” says Gostin. “They want them to work together. They want them to report their symptoms. They want them to believe that the government is there to help them and not violate their rights. It is a very, very difficult epidemic to control when you’ve lost the disease. ” Trust of the population. “

According to Jeremy Konyndyk, a senior fellow at the Think Tank Center for Global Development in Washington, DC, several smaller quarantines have recently achieved this very result.

“A current example of this is the Ebola outbreak in West Africa in 2014,” says Konyndyk. In Liberia and Sierra Leone, officials tried to prevent people from leaving several neighborhoods and small towns. “People tried to escape the quarantine. And that made things worse because it meant that the cases were invisible from the point of view.”

Konyndyk, who served as head of international disaster relief in President Barack Obama’s administration, said it remains to be seen whether China’s transportation shutdown will prove persistent, punitive, and unproductive.

Still, he agrees with Gostin that the most effective approach is probably a far more arduous one.

As Gostin puts it: “You have to go to communities where people have been infected. Isolate all cases. Then do a contact search so we know every single person who has been exposed.”

This is what ended the last outbreaks, Gostin says.

And that is exactly what will put an end to this. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.