China sees first drop in coronavirus infection rate

The World Health Organization says it is too early to say whether China’s coronavirus outbreak has peaked as the country’s first day of a decline in the number of new infections.

The death toll from the virus in mainland China increased from 73 to 563. More than 28,000 confirmed infections in the world’s second largest economy.

That number had increased by almost 4,000 from Wednesday to Thursday.

The WHO expert for emergencies, Dr. Mike Ryan said it was very difficult to predict the course of the disease, which was first reported in downtown Wuhan in late December.

“We are still in the middle of an intense outbreak,” Ryan said Thursday at a press conference.

“There are transmission cycles and we will see an increase in these cases in the coming days. But at least for now, things are stable, ”he said.

“But 4,000 cases, or nearly 3,700 coronavirus cases that were confirmed in a single day, are nothing to celebrate and are certainly still a major concern.”

In the Hubei Province epicenter, which accounts for about 80 percent of cases, there is a steady increase in infections, said Ryan.

“But we don’t see the same acceleration in provinces outside of Hubei. Nor have we seen this acceleration in Hong Kong, Macau, or the Taiwanese.”

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters that it was difficult to believe that the virus was unknown to the organization only two months ago.

“We have already learned so much about it, we know the DNA, we know that it can be passed from one person to another, we know that the most vulnerable are older people and those with underlying health conditions,” he said ,

But there is still a lot to learn, including the source of the virus, its severity, and spread, Tedros said.

WHO epidemiologist Maria van Kerkhove said the virus caused a “full spectrum of diseases”.

“They have mild cases that look like a cold and have difficulty breathing – sore throat, runny nose, fever – right up to pneumonia.

“And there can be different forms of pneumonia, to multiple organ failure and death,” she said, calling for further investigation into mild cases and how easily they can spread the virus.

