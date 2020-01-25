China, Russia under pressure from the ruling on genocide in Myanmar Rohingya: Bob Rae | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The 17 jury members in the panel called on Myanmar to do everything in its power to stop what it said was a genocide against the Rohingya. The court rejected Myanmar’s plea – led by the country’s civilian leader, Aung San Suu Kyi – that the case would be thrown away. Suu Kyi, a one-off peace icon that has since been stripped of its Canadian honorary citizenship, denied that there was a genocide.

More importantly, Rae said, the Chinese and Russian judges at the court were one of those who were unanimous with their fellow lawyers.

China and Russia are both permanent members of the powerful UN Security Council, which gives them a veto over their resolutions. China is also a supporter of Myanmar.

“The Security Council will have to shake a little and understand the evidence that it has been collected very diligently … is not something that the Security Council can ignore,” Rae said in an interview.

The crisis was fueled by the August 2017 campaign by the Myanmar army in northern Rakhine that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to Bangladesh amid accusations of mass murder and rape while burning thousands of homes.

The government appointed Rae, a former interim liberal leader and lawyer, as special envoy in October 2017. The appointment was extended last week. Rae has traveled to the region and has written a report calling for more government action.

“You just can’t turn your eyes away; Once you’ve seen it, you can’t pretend it hasn’t happened. We just have to keep pursuing it,” Rae said.

Rae said he spoke with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before last week’s cabinet withdrawal. He said he reiterated Canada’s commitment to seek justice for the Rohingya. Rae’s work involves coordinating Canada’s efforts with international allies and meeting the Canadian diaspora in Myanmar, including Rohingya here.

After speaking with Trudeau, Rae said that Canada remains committed to a coordinated effort that includes humanitarian funding, helping refugee children’s schools and helping women and children affected by ongoing violence.

The genocide case was submitted by The Gambia in The Hague on behalf of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation, a group of 57 Muslim countries.

“We have supported Gambia in its case,” Champagne said in a statement. “We will continue to work with our partners, including the Netherlands, to find the most effective means to support Gambia’s efforts. We consider all options. “

Oxfam welcomed the ruling, but said the Rohingya and other ethnic groups in Myanmar are still confronted with violence and abuse.

“The government of Myanmar urgently needs to give Rohingya people full citizenship, freedom of movement and fundamental human rights. It should also give researchers, humanitarian organizations and the media full access to central and northern Rakhine, “Oxfam’s head of humanitarian campaigns, Fionna Smyth, said in a statement.

Human Rights Watch called the ruling a “milestone,” but said more work needed to be done to force Myanmar to comply.

“Concerned governments and UN bodies must now weigh to ensure that order is maintained while the genocide case continues,” said Param-Preet Singh, an international justice director at the New York-based watchdog organization.

Thursday’s ruling was a provisional order that was also intended to preserve evidence of future legal action against Myanmar.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 23, 2020.

Mike Blanchfield, The Canadian Press