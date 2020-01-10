Loading...

China reports the first death by a new type of corona virus

from The Associated Press

Posted on 10 Jan. 2020 7:10 PM PST

FILE – In this January 4, 2020 file photo, a health surveillance officer checks passengers arriving at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong. A preliminary investigation into viral pneumonia diseases in which dozens of people in and around China have become ill has identified the possible cause as a new type of corona virus, state media said, Thursday, January 9, 2020. In Hong Kong, 15 patients with symptoms of respiratory disease were treated from Sunday . (AP Photo / Andy Wong, File)

BEIJING – Health authorities in the central Chinese city of Wuhan report the first death from a new type of corona virus.

The Wuhan Municipal Health Commission reported on Saturday that seven other people were in critical condition.

It said a total of 41 members of pneumonia caused by a “provisionally determined new type of coronavirus” from Friday, compared to the earlier figure of 59. It said that they were stable and at least two had been released from a hospital.

A further 739 people who were in close contact with the patients, including 419 medical workers, were placed under medical observation, but no related cases were found.

The corresponding press

