China meets with Japan and South Korea against the backdrop of the increasing threat of North Korea – National

Heads of state or government from China, Japan and South Korea met on Tuesday against the backdrop of the increasing threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and missile programs.

The trilateral meeting in Chengdu, a city in southwestern China, has taken Pyongyang's request to impose sanctions by the end of the year and threatens to take indefinite action if it does not take place.

The gathering leaders – Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in – are also expected to discuss promoting regional economic, environmental, and interpersonal cooperation.

A new building is being built in the middle of blocked nuclear talks at the North Korean missile site



The trilateral summits stem from the aftermath of the 1997 Asian financial crisis, which devastated companies across the region and led to greater economic integration. The three countries make up around 24 percent of world trade and have closely linked supply chains, with more than $ 720 billion moving between them last year.

China has launched an alternative grouping of 16 nations, the regional comprehensive economic partnership. The swing towards a final settlement caught on this year when China's top rival India said it would not participate and the future of the pact remains unclear.

Regarding North Korea, Pyongyang said which “Christmas gift” the United States will receive depends on Washington's measures. Speculation focused on the possibility of a new missile test, possibly an ICBM, capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and reaching the United States or its allies.

Secretary of Defense hopes to resume diplomatic talks with North Korea

Secretary of Defense hopes to resume diplomatic talks with North Korea

Although China is Pyongyang's primary source of investment, diplomatic assistance, and economic aid, persuading Kim Jong Un's regime to give up its nuclear arsenal has been unsuccessful. The United States has called for steps towards full denuclearization before sanctions can be lifted, while Beijing is advocating a multi-level approach.

This is friction between the three nations that meet on Tuesday.

Kim Jong Un holds a meeting to strengthen the military amid tensions between the United States and North Korea



While Japan and China have recently put their historical differences aside, South Korea and Japan continue to struggle over the Japanese colonization of the peninsula in the last century, a dispute that is now affecting their vital economic relationships.

