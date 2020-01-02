Loading...

The Chinese government may be behind the alleged theft of biological material used in cancer research in a laboratory at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center by a 29-year-old guest graduate student at Harvard University, prosecutors said.

Zaosong Zheng was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport on December 9, where federal agents determined him to be "at high risk of possibly exporting undeclared biological material" after finding 21 vials of brown liquid with typed and handwritten notes wrapped in a plastic bag inside a sock in his checked baggage, according to an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Kara Spice.

When the police began interrogating Zaosong, who was to fly to Beijing, he allegedly denied that he was traveling on biological objects or research equipment before admitting more late that some of them had been stolen from the research laboratory of Beth Israel Hospital. Zaosong is reported to have told authorities that the rest of the vials have been reproduced from someone else's research and that he plans to take the material to his laboratory in China.

"Zheng explained that if the results of his research are successful, he plans to publish an article on his behalf," wrote Spice.

"I believe, based on my education and experience, that Zheng … was knowingly collecting and collecting intellectual property from BIDMC, perhaps on behalf of the Chinese government," wrote Spice.

Zaosong is charged with making false, fictitious and fraudulent statements to customs and border protection officials. The charges were originally laid in federal court on December 10 and unsealed last week.

Magistrate judge David Hennessy was quoted as saying on Zaosong’s alleged conduct a serious violation of the good faith commitment to Harvard and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center on Monday during a detention hearing at the Boston District Court in Boston.

"It is a shame for them and this defendant caused it," said Hennessy.

Zaosong was in the United States on a J-1 visa sponsored by Harvard University, reported The Boston Herald. University officials told the Boston Globe that Zaosong's school exchange visa had been revoked.

"According to the affidavit of Special Agent (FBI) Kara Spice, based on his 15 years of experience as an agent, the Chinese government, and I quote," uses postgraduate students and postgraduate researchers and professionals in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics to obtain and often steal intellectual property from the United States, "Hennessy reportedly said. "There is evidence that it was happening here."

Hennessy declared Zaosong a risk of absconding and ordered him detained without bail. Her case is not isolated.

A congressional report released in November revealed that the federal government has so far not prevented China from stealing intellectual property from American universities.

In June, then Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan warned China about the theft of technology and research in the United States, stating that "competition does not mean conflict" and " is not to be feared. "

"We must welcome it, provided that everyone abides by the rules established at the international level," said Shanahan.

A spokeswoman for Beth Israel said the hospital was cooperating with federal authorities.

"We are deeply proud of the breadth and depth of our research programs," said Jennifer Kritz. "Any effort to jeopardize research undermines the hard work of our faculty and staff to advance patient care."

Zaosong's federal public defender declined to comment on local newspapers and did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Daily Beast.

