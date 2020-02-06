China lowers rates to $ 75 billion in US ceasefire imports paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

By Canadian Press

February 6, 2020

BEIJING – China lowered rates to $ 75 billion in US imports, including soybeans, pork, and auto parts on Thursday in a Washington trade, while Beijing is struggling with an expensive virus outbreak.

The cuts follow the signing of last month’s agreement with a view to ending a lengthy tariff war over Beijing’s technological ambitions and trade surplus. Both parties have made conciliatory gestures, but the ongoing dispute threatens to cool global economic growth.

The discounts are the result of US tariff reductions last month for Chinese goods. There was no indication that Beijing was changing its own cuts in response to the rising cost of efforts to control a virus outbreak that put pressure on business by shutting down factories, restaurants, and stores.

“The following steps depend on the development of the Sino-American. economic and trade situation, “said a statement from the Ministry of Finance. “We hope to work with the United States on the definitive abolition of all tariff increases.”