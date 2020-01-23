The world’s largest radio telescope, designed to support space exploration and the hunt for extraterrestrial life, is now fully operational.

The facility, known as the spherical five-hundred-meter aperture radio telescope (FAST) and nicknamed the "Eye of the Sky", went into operation in September in a deep depression in the southwest Chinese province of Guizhou in 2016,

It will now gradually be available to astronomers from around the world, the Chinese state media Xinhua reported.

The telescope consists of a single bowl, the diameter of which corresponds to 30 soccer fields.

According to the Chinese authorities, FAST is about 2.5 times more sensitive than the world’s largest telescope to date – the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico – and can process up to 38 gigabytes of information per second, Newsweek reported.

Overall, FAST has expanded the range of telescopes, offering unprecedented opportunities to study astronomical phenomena, Li Kejia from the Kavli Institute of Astronomy and Astrophysics at Beijing University told Xinhua.

Driving China’s space program is a priority for Beijing, and the country has set itself the goal of catching up with Russia and the United States and becoming a major space power by 2030, Reuters reported.

Beijing plans to build its own manned space station next year, the news agency added.

