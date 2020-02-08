China is trying to keep the cities supplied with viruses

BEIJING – The manager of Wushang Mart in Wuhan, the blocked city at the heart of the virus outbreak in China, says the shelves are loaded with 50% more vegetables and other foods than usual to calm nervous customers.

Communist leaders are trying to maintain food supplies to overcrowded Chinese cities despite anti-disease controls and to alleviate fears of possible bottlenecks and price peaks due to panic buying after most of Wuhan’s access to Wuhan was cut off on January 23.

Wushang Mart staff wear masks and protective suits. Customers wash their hands with disinfectant and are checked for viruses, said the manager, who would only call their last name Lu.

“It is normal for people to worry about care, but we declare that there will be enough,” Lu said over the phone.

Shortly after Beijing imposed travel restrictions, grocery stores ran short and extended New Year holidays to keep factories, offices and other stores closed and to keep the public at home to prevent the virus from spreading.

This also kept trucks off the road and disrupted the supply of food to the markets, the supply of food to farmers and the supply of poultry to slaughterhouses. As the closure of Wuhan expanded to cities with a total population of 60 million, the villagers put up their own roadblocks to keep outsiders and possible infections away.

This week, a cabinet official admitted that vegetable stocks were uneven and some “daily necessities” were sold out.

“These issues are being coordinated and resolved,” said Lian Weiliang, vice chair of the National Development and Reform Commission, at a press conference in Beijing on February 3.

Later that day, state television announced that local authorities would order the ruling Communist Party nationwide to ensure “supplies for daily needs,” including vegetables, meat, eggs, milk, and cereals.

The following day, the Ministry of Agriculture asked officials to unlock the transport and ensure the “normal operation” of the livestock and animal feed production. Unauthorized roadblocks have been banned.

Traders were previously warned of hoarding and price cuts. The Shanghai city government fined a supermarket 2 million yuan ($ 270,000) for increasing the price of cabbage by 400%.

To reassure the public, government media is filled with photos of boxes filled with eggplants, cauliflower, and other vegetables that are loaded onto trucks for delivery to the markets.

Party leaders in Shenzhen, a city of 15 million people near Hong Kong, a center of finance and technology, sent officials to rural Yunnan province in southwest China to ensure that vegetable deliveries resume quickly after the holidays, the Shenzhen reported News Net.

China was already struggling with rising food prices due to the outbreak of African swine fever in 2018. Millions of pigs died or were destroyed, which affected the supply of pork, the country’s staple food.

The price of pork doubled in December compared to the previous year and the food costs as a whole increased in double digits. The government has released pork from stockpiles, but industry analysts expect prices and size of Chinese herds of pigs to return to normal only next year.

In quarantine areas, trucks with official permits are allowed to bring food through roadblocks every day. Soldiers from the government party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army, have provided medical care.

Some freight forwarders are understaffed because drivers who have returned to their hometown for the New Year festival have been stranded in some areas due to the interruption of bus and train connections.

“We have eight trucks, three of which are in operation,” said an employee of a vegetable supplier in the eastern city of Nanjing. She would only call her surname Yao.

Wushang Mart has shortened its daily opening hours from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. and put all staff in one shift, said Lu, the manager. This includes unloading 1,000 kilograms of truckloads of green beans, spinach, potatoes and other vegetables.

“The stock we have now is 50% higher than normal,” said Lu.

In some cities that are almost completely quarantined, shopping is a challenge.

In Hangzhou, an industrial metropolis with 10 million inhabitants southwest of Shanghai, and in Huanggang, a city with 1 million inhabitants near Wuhan, only one household member is allowed to search for food every day.

Instead, millions of households rely on online grocery shopping, an already booming Chinese consumer trend.

JD.com, the Alibaba Group, and smaller competitors say they deliver meat, vegetables, and other goods in closed cities. The employees received masks, protective glasses, protective clothing, disinfectants and other accessories.

JD.com, the country’s largest online direct retailer, announced that fresh food sales in Wuhan increased 280% year over year in the week ending February 2. , The company said it sold 1.8 million bottles of disinfectant.

In Nanjing, a branch of the Huarun supermarket chain stores more than usual “to ensure that people have enough to eat,” said an employee who answered the phone. He refused to give his name.

“There were some people who tried to buy a lot, but they don’t after they see the plentiful supply,” the employee said.

Yu Bing contributed to this report.

