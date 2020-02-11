China is still largely closed because the number of virus deaths exceeds 1,000

(Shutterstock)

11 February 2020

By JOE McDONALD Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) – China remains largely closed because the daily death toll of a new virus exceeded 100 for the first time, bringing the total to over 1,000.

Despite the official end of the extended New Year’s holiday, many stayed home with about 60 million people under virtual quarantine on Tuesday.

President Xi Jinping has visited a health center to collect public morality in the midst of a sign that the outbreak is declining.

Hong Kong authorities have evacuated people from an apartment building where four were found to be infected, which raises the fear that the virus could spread through plumbing, similar to what happened in the fatal SARS outbreak in 2003.

The latest developments:

XI SEEKS TO INCREASE MORAL

In an effort to promote morale, Xi visited a health center in Beijing and expressed confidence in the “war against the disease.”

Xi wore a surgical mask and had his temperature measured before expressing his gratitude to health workers on behalf of the ruling Communist Party and the government. “We will certainly win the war from these people,” he said during his Monday visit, videos of which were repeated every hour Tuesday on the state television news channel.

Much of Xi’s message was aimed at calling on citizens to follow party dictations and was aimed at minimizing the potentially massive economic impact of the outbreak.

His appearance was questioned by the way the government dealt with the crisis, in particular the failure of local officials in the worst hit city of Wuhan to clarify the extent of the outbreak. Public anger was triggered by the death of a young doctor sick by the virus who, along with seven others, had been threatened by the police for warning of the potential for a major outbreak as early as December.

PROVINCIAL HEALTH OFFICIALS

With the death toll of the virus above 1,000 and no end in sight, heads start rolling among officials because they have mismanaged the crisis.

Although no officials at central government level have lost their jobs, state media reported Tuesday that the best health officials in Hubei province, surrounding the Wuhan epicenter, have been relieved of their duties.

No specific reasons were given, although the initial response from the province was considered slow and ineffective. Speculation that higher-level cadres could be fired has simulated, but this could lead to political struggle and tacit recognition that the Communist Party dropped the ball.

The virus outbreak has become the newest political challenge for the party and its leader, Xi, who, despite Mao Zedong, has built up more political power than any Chinese leader, struggling on different fronts to tackle crises. These include a sharply slowing domestic economy, the trade war with the US and a reduction in China’s increasingly aggressive foreign policy.

Almost all deaths reported on Monday occurred in Wuhan and surrounding cities. The number of newly confirmed cases fell slightly to 2,478 from 3,062 the day before, bringing the total to mainland China to 42,638.

RISKS OF RESTARTING BUSINESS

Crossing more grim thresholds reduces the optimism that the nearly quarantine of around 60 million people and other disease control measures work.

The resumption of activities poses a risk of further spread of the virus, but the country has little recourse, said Cong Liang, Secretary General of the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s most important economic planning body.

“Without the reopening of companies, in the short term, it will affect the supply of medical equipment and … in the long term, it will affect the delivery of all types of production and life materials and will improve control and prevention efforts. not sustainable on the front line. The goal of beating the epidemic will not be achieved, “Cong said at a press conference.

With around 60 million people under virtual quarantine and rigid travel restrictions, any return to normality at the national level is still weeks or months away.

HONG KONG

In Hong Kong, the authorities have evacuated some residents of an apartment building after two cases among those who lived there, suspecting that the virus could spread through the building’s plumbing.

It was reminiscent of the outbreak of SARS that killed hundreds in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. The largest number of connected cases in that outbreak was in one apartment complex where the virus spread through sewer pipes.

Health officials called it a precautionary measure after a 62-year-old woman with the virus was found on Tuesday to live 10 floors below a man who had previously been confirmed with the virus. The woman’s son and daughter-in-law who lived with her were among seven new cases reported Thursday, increasing the total number of the city to 49.

The 34 households evacuated vertically above or below the woman and share the same sewer system. An adapted toilet drain pipe in its unit may have helped spread the virus and officials check if other units have made such changes while disinfecting the building.

USA HANG UP VISA SERVICES, EVACUES LEAVED ON QUARANTINE

Under the growing number of travel restrictions, the US said they will suspend regular visa services at the embassy in Beijing and consulates general in Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang from Monday. The consulate general in Wuhan has already been closed and the staff has been evacuated.

A presidential proclamation of 2 February has already banned entry to the US for foreigners or non-permanent residents who had been in China less than 14 days before their arrival. Exceptions were made for foreign diplomats, flight crew and relatives of US citizens or permanent residents.

Meanwhile, nearly 200 evacuees made preparations on Tuesday to end their two-week quarantine at a military base in Southern California, where they have lived since their departure from China.

None of those who flew to the March airbase tested positive for the disease, the health authorities said, although one evacuation on another basis was found to have the highly contagious virus and was in the hospital.

The group, including children, arrived from China on January 29 and took charter flights from Wuhan.

There are 13 confirmed cases in the United States, including seven in California, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials.

More than 460 cases have been confirmed outside of mainland China, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines. Of these, 135 are from a cruise ship that has been quarantined in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

AP journalist Eileen Ng in Kuala Lumpur contributed to this report.

