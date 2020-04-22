China is pumping fake news to fend off errors over the coronavirus outbreak, said a leaked EU report – The Scottish Sun

6

CHINA is pumping fake news online to “fend off errors” over the outbreak of a coronavirus pandemic, a leaked EU report was revealed yesterday.

Brussels said that “official and state-supported” sources were behind the spread of “conspiracy narratives” designed to liberate Beijing.

Beijing is accused of spreading false news about the coronavirus outbreak in an attempt to fend off the accusations. Credit: AP: Associated Press

Experts at the European External Action Service (EEAS) – the bloc’s foreign affairs unit – also appointed Russia.

In a new report seen by Politico they said “open and secret tactics” were used by Beijing to sow false narratives in the West.

It concluded: “China has been running a global disinformation campaign to deflect the blame for the pandemic outbreak and improve its international image.

“More evidence shows that coronavirus-related disinformation can have a direct impact on people’s health and safety.”

The report also calls on social media companies to continue to run dangerous content online despite public protests that they take care of their actions.

Beijing has provided research assistance and medical equipment to a number of European countries struggling with coronavirus.

Especially his assistance to Italy, one of the worst EU countries which felt abandoned by member states, has caused controversy.

Brussels’s head of foreign affairs, Josep Borrell said the bloc was “in a narrative battle” with countries peddling “half-truths” about its response to the crisis.

He added that there was “certain instrumentalization of assistance provided by several governments to support their own agenda and cast doubt on the reliability of the European Union”.

A separate report by the Polish Institute of International Affairs said China used “fake social media accounts, bots and fake messages promoted by their diplomatic missions” to spread fake news.

The document said: “It is in China’s interests to create the impression that the authorities have succeeded in overcoming the virus and that the second wave will be the result of negligence

another government. “

An EEAS report earlier accused Chinese officials of encouraging conspiracy theories about the corona virus originating from other countries such as the US.

Mandarin to the foreign office stressed Dominic Raab had “emphasized the importance of transparency and the need to share accurate data quickly” in talks with Beijing.

And asking whether China has told the world the truth about coronavirus, permanent deputy minister Sir Simon McDonald replied: “I think the full story is still emerging.”

Senior civil servants also revealed that the Government plans to go ahead with plans to allow Huawei to take part in the new 5G network in the UK.

He said: “A lot of things have really happened and China is part of it, but China is a very important partner for Britain.

“It’s compatible to continue with Huawei’s decision and has a strategic independent relationship.”

Health Minister Matt Hancock vows to fight Covid-19 disinformation after radio talks with RADIO Dan Wootton raise China’s false news campaign