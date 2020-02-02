China is preparing for virus shocks when markets open again

BEIJING – The Chinese central bank announced plans to inject 1.2 trillion yuan ($ 173 billion) into the economy on Sunday to dampen the shock on the financial markets by the outbreak of a new virus when trading resumes on Monday after a long lunar new year holiday.

The People’s Bank of China announced several measures this weekend to stabilize the economy, as the impact of the virus is spreading with canceled flights, increased quarantines and other controls.

Beijing extended the usual one-week holiday by three days, but the markets will reopen on Monday and many expect them to fall sharply. Elsewhere in the region. concerns about the potential damage to companies and trade due to the outbreak have led to major fluctuations in stock prices.

On Friday, jitters about the virus caused a fall in stock prices.

The central bank statement issued Sunday said the open market transaction was aimed at ensuring sufficient liquidity.

In a separate statement on Saturday, the PBOC said that although markets would reopen, financial institutions should follow local quarantine rules and try to minimize meetings to reduce the risk of spreading the virus, which has infected more than 14,000 people and more than 300 has killed.

That includes allowing rotating services, working online from home and other strategies, it said.

Regulators have also urged banks and other financial institutions to stimulate lending and to prevent debt from being raised in areas hit hard by the pandemic.

Some cities, especially the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the disease first appeared, and nearby cities, are still closed. The Shanghai authorities extended the new lunar holiday until 9 February. Universities remain closed for the time being.

The main stock benchmark on the Chinese mainland, the Shanghai Composite index, fell 2.8% on January 23 to 2,976.53, the last trading day before the Lunar New Year.

Chinese authorities have enormous resources to intervene to delay panic selling of stocks and have deployed them in times of crisis.

A large part of the 1.2 trillion yuan to be injected into the markets will meet payment obligations on Monday, analysts say.

But it’s still a huge amount of money.

“This goes much further than the problem with the plaster, and if this flood is not kept at a distance, we are faced with a huge abuse,” Stephen Innes of AxiCorp. said Sunday in a customer note.

He noted that any major decline shortly after the reopening of the markets would be a “catch-up”.

“It is not the open-air earthquake, but rather the aftershocks that will send the risk sentiment on Monday,” he said.

