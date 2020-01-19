China is not only challenging the US in terms of trade and global economic superiority. Bloomberg said it was also ready to send Americans and NASA to Mars, about 63 million kilometers away, to prepare for a mid-year mission.

“It’s about prestige, the demonstration of technological skill on the world stage,” said Planetary Society’s Emily Lakdawalla, according to the report. “If they can get through the landing, they’ll do something amazing.”

The China mission plans to send an orbiter to Mars and land a rover on its surface, which the report says will take seven months.

“The Chinese mission is by far the most complicated as it connects an orbiter, a lander and a rover,” said Voyager Space Holdings CEO Dylan Taylor, according to the report. “If they are successful, it will no doubt put China’s space program in the front row.”

Ye Jianpei, head of the Chinese Space Technology Academy, told state media in October that it was planned to study the atmosphere, geology, and magnetic properties of Mars, Bloomberg reported.

