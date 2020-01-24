China hastily built a quarantine center to contain the Wuhan virus

Construction workers in China sought to build a temporary quarantine and treatment facility on the outskirts of Wuhan, the epicenter of a rapidly expanding viral pneumonia that killed 26 people and infected 876 others in the country.

Based on the plan Beijing developed 17 years ago to combat severe acute respiratory syndrome, hundreds of workers were paid up to three times their normal wages (up to $ 173 a day) to go to the center in less than a week officials were cited.

The urgency is for the authorities to deal with a newly discovered corona virus known as the 2019 nCoV, which comes from Wuhan, a city with 11 million people in central China. Since then, it has spread across the country, with several cases occurring in other parts of Asia and one in the United States.

The facility in the Caidian district in western Wuhan will be 25,000 square meters and accommodate 1,000 beds, the official reports of the Communist Party “People’s Daily” said.

A similar quarantine center was set up in April 2003 in the Changping district of Beijing in a hurry to curb the SARS epidemic.

Wuhan, the capital of Hubei Province, and seven other cities in the province were put in soft quarantine prior to Saturday’s New Year celebrations, which are traditionally home to hundreds of millions of Chinese at family celebrations. In some cities, officials have also closed public gathering places such as cinemas and internet cafes.

Shanghai raised the public health alert to 1 on Friday, the highest after similar measures in Beijing, Hubei, Hunan, Zhejiang, Anhui and Guangdong provinces.

Beijing officials announced the cancellation of major public events in the capital, including traditional temple fairs related to the Lunar New Year. They have also closed many tourist destinations like the Forbidden City. Shanghai Disneyland announced on its website that it will be closed indefinitely starting Saturday.

In Hebei Province, which spans Beijing, officials reported the death of an 80-year-old man who had previously lived in Wuhan and tested for the virus. It was the first known death of a new variety outside of Hubei.

Outside of China, Thailand has reported four cases, Singapore three, Japan, Vietnam and South Korea two each. Taiwan has reported a case like the United States.

In response to the spread of the virus, airports around the world have stepped up screening of passengers from China, performed temperature controls that indicate fever and are looking for other symptoms such as coughing and breathing difficulties. Older people and people with health problems are considered the most susceptible to the virus.

In other developments, the State Council, China’s cabinet, has taken direct control over the response measures. Also on Friday, the Ministry of Science and Technology appointed Zhong Nanshan, a key figure in the country’s response to SARS, as the leader of a group of scientists to develop a “common mechanism for virus prevention and control”. Copyright 2020 NPR. More information is available at https://www.npr.org.