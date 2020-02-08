China has agreed to approve the international Probe Coronavirus team: NPR

A Chinese woman wearing a protective suit and mask is waiting on Saturday to cross an almost empty street in Beijing.

Coronavirus deaths in mainland China have increased to 723, and according to official World Health Organization information, more than 34,000 people in the country are infected with the virus.

A 60-year-old American, whose identity is not yet known, is one of those who died after being the first victim of a US citizen to be tested for the virus after the outbreak of the epidemic.

Most new cases have been found in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, the epicenter of the outbreak.

According to official figures, 288 other cases of the virus have been reported in two dozen other countries.

According to WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a team of international experts was put together to send the first members of the team to China early next week. He said he hoped that officials from the Disease Control and Prevention Centers would be part of the mission.

The announcement follows weeks of requests from the WHO and CDC to travel to the country to help investigate the virus.

Tedros said on Saturday that the Chinese government has approved the arrival of the international team in the country, but he will not comment on who will participate.

“The team leader will leave either Monday or Tuesday. That is our goal. And the rest of the experts will follow after that,” said Tedros.

According to WHO officials, the number of newly confirmed cases has stabilized in the past four days.

“This is good news and may reflect the impact of the control measures in place, but keep in mind that there are still many suspected cases to be investigated,” said Michael Ryan, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergency Program.

WHO officials also stressed that it was not clear how many of the newly confirmed cases occurred in people who had recently been infected and not in people who had been sick for some time.

“It is very, very, very early to make predictions about the numbers in this outbreak. This is still a very intense outbreak,” said Ryan.

Chinese residents wear protective masks when they wait in line at a pharmacy in Beijing on Saturday to receive a ticket to receive free masks and detergents.

Five British citizens, including a 9-year-old child, were infected with the virus in a ski area in the French Alps. Officials said on Saturday that the family had been visited by someone who had previously visited Singapore, a major transportation hub in Southeast Asia. The five British nationals are being held in French hospitals and are still being monitored.

The first case of coronavirus was diagnosed in the United States last month.

In response, the Trump administration has imposed travel restrictions that temporarily exclude most travelers from China, as well as those who have recently been to China, if they are not American citizens. US citizens arriving from China are allowed to enter the United States. Those who have recently been to Hubei Province are screened for viruses and can be quarantined for up to 14 days.

Hundreds of Americans who have been evacuated from the province are required to spend two weeks in a military base or other facility monitored for symptoms of the virus. This is the first nationwide quarantine in over 50 years.

The State Department has warned the Americans against going to China. According to official information, the likelihood that the virus will become infected in the United States remains low.

In Hong Kong, a mandatory two-week “self-quarantine” has begun for anyone traveling from mainland China to alleviate public fears that the virus will spread in the semi-autonomous area. At least 18 cases have been reported. Hong Kong authorities screened more than 1,800 passengers on a quarantined cruise ship after it was confirmed that some passengers who had embarked from mainland China were infected with the virus.

Meanwhile, anger is growing in mainland China over how local officials in Wuhan dealt with the outbreak. This week, China’s state censors cracked down on corona virus-related news, unraveled local news about Wuhan’s dire circumstances, and removed social media posts from residents who said they were ill.

Chinese officials removed millions of jobs related to the death of a young Chinese doctor who was one of the first to raise the alarm about the corona virus. Many of the censored messages included the hashtag “I want freedom of speech”, a message that was trending on Weibo, one of China’s most popular social media sites.

NPR’s Emily Feng contributed to this report.