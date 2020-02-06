China halves tariffs on $ 75 billion products: NPR

China’s government news agencies report that China is cutting US $ 75 billion in tariffs on US products to honor the Trump administration’s plan to halve its US $ 112 billion tariffs on Chinese products. The United States announced its tariff cut last month.

Both sides’ tariff cuts are expected to take effect on February 14, the latest sign that the trade war between the world’s largest economies is easing.

China will cut tariffs on some US goods from 10% to 5%; other tariffs will drop from 5% to 2.5%, according to China Daily.

The turning point comes three weeks after President Trump signed the White House cease-fire with China, which he agreed to lower some of the US tariffs on Chinese goods.

The partial ceasefire also provides for China to buy more U.S. goods and services over the next two years – at a rate of $ 200 billion compared to 2017 trade levels.

China had raised tariffs in September when President Trump’s tariffs went into effect for over $ 100 billion in Chinese imports. But since then, both sides have canceled or reduced products worth several billion dollars.

“In order to reduce economic and trade tensions and expand cooperation, the Chinese side has decided to adjust the corresponding measures accordingly,” said an unknown official from the Chinese Ministry of Finance on Thursday.

The official added, “We hope that both sides will work together to ultimately remove any additional tariffs.”