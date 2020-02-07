China groups virus patients for mass quarantine

Authorities in the Chinese city of Wuhan have been ordered to infect everyone with the deadly corona virus and send them to mass quarantine camps.

The drastic step came when Chinese state television reported that the number of deaths from the virus in Hubei province rose by 69 to 618 late Thursday.

Another 2,447 cases were discovered in Hubei, the epicenter of the fatal outbreak, bringing the total in the region to 22,112.

Sun Chunlan, a deputy prime minister who directs Beijing’s response to the outbreak, has urged city researchers to go house-to-house to check the temperatures of all residents and to interview close contacts of people infected with the virus.

“Set up a 24-hour system. Under these war conditions, there must be no deserters, otherwise they will be nailed to the pillar of historical shame forever, ”said Ms. Sun, according to reports in the New York Times.

An exhibition center in Wuhan that has been converted into a quarantine center. Photo: Getty

Also on Thursday, it was confirmed that a whistleblowing doctor died who had been reprimanded for official approval for spreading rumors about the corona virus.

Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist in a Wuhan hospital, was one of eight people who the police complained of last month for spreading “illegal and false” information about the corona virus. Dr. Li had been hospitalized with the virus since January 12 and died on Friday morning, according to the hospital where he worked.

He was one of 635 people who died from almost 31,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The cases include 15 in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

The Japanese health authorities have also confirmed that 61 passengers, including two Australians, tested positive for the virus on a cruise ship anchored in front of Yokohama harbor.

Approximately 3,700 people, including more than 200 Australians, have been quarantined by the Diamond Princess for at least 14 days.

On Friday, Home Secretary Peter Dutton warned the Australians of a trip to China as the corona virus continued to spread.

The federal government’s official recommendation is to avoid traveling to China. But Mr. Dutton said some people ignored this advice and “put themselves in a difficult situation”.

“In certain circumstances, it would be very difficult for you to return to Australia and you cannot guarantee your return, especially if China closes its borders,” he told the Nine Network on Friday.

Australian diplomats are working with Chinese officials to allow another evacuation flight from Wuhan.

But Prime Minister Scott Morrison said people shouldn’t expect more flights to go, be it from Wuhan or mainland China.

“DFAT is currently registering our intention to conduct a second charter flight,” he told Parliament on Thursday.

The government also plans what to do if the outbreak continues and the quarantine facility set up on Christmas Island reaches 1200 people.

The island’s former detention center is home to 278 Australians – a large group that traveled on the first evacuation flight from Wuhan and a second, smaller group that traveled on a New Zealand evacuation flight. No coronavirus is suspected in any of them.

In the past few days there has been a constant flow of traffic in the Inpex village. Photo: ABC

Defense officials are working to identify locations on the mainland to prevent potential spills, according to Morrison. Possible solutions include hotels and mines.

One of the locations under consideration is a former mining village in Darwin. It was assessed by government officials on Friday.

The former Inpex workers’ village housed 3,500 workers at the height of the construction of its $ 55 billion gas plant in Darwin Harbor.

-with AAP