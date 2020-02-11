China denies cyber magazine after Equifax accusations

BEIJING – China denied involvement in any hacking activity on Tuesday after the US charged four Chinese military personnel with allegedly breaking into the Equifax credit bureau computer network and stealing tens of millions of people’s personal information.

The Justice Department accused Beijing on Monday of developing one of the biggest hacks in history for consumer data.

State Department spokesman Geng Shuang said China is determined to “decisively reject and combat cyberattacks of any kind,” adding that it is a staunch advocate of cyber security and its institutions “never to compromise on business theft”. ,

Geng also denied the allegation against the US, saying that past events have shown that Washington “is involved in extensive, organized, and indiscriminate cyberstealing, espionage, and surveillance activities for foreign governments, corporations, and individuals.”

“China is also a victim of it,” said Geng.

The allegation is the latest against Chinese people suspected of breaking the computer network of American companies, including steelmakers, a hotel chain, and health insurance. The Trump administration warned of China’s growing political and economic influence and Beijing’s efforts to collect data for financial and intelligence purposes, and to steal research and innovation.

Even as President Donald Trump points out a preliminary trade pact with China that is demonstrating his ability to withdraw concessions from Beijing, members of his government warn of China’s cyber security and surveillance risks, especially as technology giant Huawei tries to part of this agreement to become new 5G high-speed networks around the world.

Experts and U.S. officials say the Equifax theft reflects Beijing’s interest in collecting as much information as possible about Americans.

The data could be used by China to attack US government officials and ordinary people, including potential spies, and to find vulnerabilities and vulnerabilities that could be exploited, for example, for extortion purposes. The FBI has not yet seen this in this case, but officials will not rule it out in the future.

