China deal may not save the lobster industry this new year

PORTLAND, Maine – American seafood exporters are optimistic that a new trade agreement with China will allow them to fall back on one of the world’s largest lobster markets, but the aid may not have arrived on time for the biggest day on the calendar .

The busiest season for lobster exports to China is around Chinese New Year, which took place on Saturday. Lobsters have exploded in popularity as the middle class has grown in China, where red is considered a lucky color. And lobsters naturally become bright red when they are cooked.

But President Donald Trump’s trade hostilities with China led to tariffs that shrink the American lobster export market in 2018, while Canada rose sharply. A new trade agreement between the US and China, announced on January 15, has been partially designed to give American seafood exporters, especially lobsters, renewed access to China.

The market for China may return, but it will not return soon or immediately, said Stephanie Nadeau, a Maine exporter who owns The Lobster Co. in Arundel.

“It’s not like getting all your things back,” said Nadeau. “But it would help.”

US lobster exports to China were worth more than $ 138 million in the first 11 months of 2018 and fell to less than $ 47 million in the first 11 months of last year, according to federal figures. Figures for December, usually a month of heavy exports, were not yet available for 2019.

January is usually another heavy export month for lobsters. America sent more than $ 22 million of lobsters to China in January 2018, about six months before the rates were applied. The figure dropped to less than $ 9 million in January 2019.

The Maine Lobster Dealers’ Association supports improved trade relations with China, but it is “unclear how this is going to happen in the market right now,” said Annie Tselikis, the group’s executive director.

One of the biggest remaining questions is how much of the Chinese market American seafood exporters will get back. That will determine how much a role the Chinese New Year’s Storm will play in the coming years.

The four members of the congress delegation in Maine, the largest fish farm of lobsters, sent a letter to US trade representative Robert Lighthizer on January 23 requesting China to hold on to its commitment to the new trade agreement. The letter said that knowing “an exact dollar value of lobster that China has agreed to buy allows independent verification of whether China has fulfilled its trading obligations or has withdrawn it” from the US

Regaining full access would require more work from the Trump administration, said John Connelly, president of the National Fisheries Institute in McLean, Va.

“We are urging the administration to work quickly on a phase two solution that will remove tariffs, imports and exports, so that jobs in all sectors of the US seafood community benefit,” he said.

Patrick Whittle, The Associated Press