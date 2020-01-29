China could bring a weakened team to Sydney to face Matildas over concerns about the corona virus

The entire Chinese team had trained in Wuhan, the place where the Olympic qualifiers were originally supposed to be played. They were then transferred to Nanjing and then to Sydney when the extent of the disease spread to other cities and provinces in China.

The “Steel Roses” are isolated and trained according to a report by the Xinhua news agency in Suzhou.

A medical expert told the herald on Monday that the Matildas’ recent proximity to Wuhan puts them at “a potential risk” of getting the coronavirus from Chinese players.

Titan Sports Plus, a Chinese sports media group, tweeted that Wang and Yao belong to a group of players who would not fly to Australia.

Attacking midfielder Wang scored 28 goals in 104 games for the Chinese national team and played for Paris Saint-Germain last season. She was part of the Chinese World Cup team last year, as was Yao, 22, who has played in their last 10 games.

“We are in regular contact with the government about these types of problems and the position is that the team will be subject to the same conditions as everyone else traveling,” said James Johnson, managing director of the Australian Football Association on Tuesday.

China seemed to be the toughest opponent for the matildas in their group, and the prospect that they could bring an exhausted squad to Sydney was another upturn on the field for Ante Milicic’s team, which also had the sudden and unexpected advantage of a home game will benefit.

The venues for the qualification tournaments on February 3, 6 and 9 have not yet been announced. However, the FFA is making important announcements on Wednesday at Campbelltown Stadium and Bankwest Stadium and is expected to confirm that the games will be played there.