China coronavirus deaths rise to 563, 28K + confirmed cases

TOPSHOT – People wearing face masks as a preventative measure after an outbreak of the corona virus that started in the Chinese city of Wuhan line up to buy face masks from an improvised booth after standing in line for hours after a registration process in which they received a pre-sales ticket in Hong Kong on February 5, 2020. – The new corona virus that appeared at the end of December has claimed nearly 500 lives, infecting more than 24,000 people on mainland China and spreading it to more than 20 countries. (Photo by Anthony WALLACE / AFP) (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP via Getty Images)
BEIJING – China has reported that new deaths from a viral outbreak have risen by 73 to 563 in the last 24 hours.
That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.
The poorly understood new coronavirus has spread fear all over the world, along with shouting a suspect of a connection with the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has given the fear of the deadly outbreak of SARS 2002-2003 new life blown in that killed nearly 800 people.
39.904200
116.407396
