China coronavirus deaths rise to 563, 28K + confirmed cases

BEIJING – China has reported that new deaths from a viral outbreak have risen by 73 to 563 in the last 24 hours.

That brings the number of confirmed cases to 28,018, an increase of 3,694.

The poorly understood new coronavirus has spread fear all over the world, along with shouting a suspect of a connection with the outbreak that appeared in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December and has given the fear of the deadly outbreak of SARS 2002-2003 new life blown in that killed nearly 800 people.

