BEIJING – China reported more than 73 deaths as a result of a new virus on Thursday, raising the total to 563, while the World Health Organization called for more money to help countries fight the spread of the disease that led health officials in Asia place two cruise ships in quarantine with around 5,400 people on board.

The ships in Japan and Hong Kong are engaged in a global emergency that seems to be getting worse every day.

The Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, asked for $ 675 million to help countries tackle the expected spread of the virus. He acknowledged that the sum is a lot, but told a newsletter that “it is much less than the bill that we will be faced with if we do not invest in readiness now.”

Tedros said that in the last 24 hours the US health agency has seen the biggest leap in cases since the onset of the epidemic. According to the latest figures at the beginning of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases has risen by 3,694 to 28,018.

China has strongly defended its epidemic control measures and has called on other countries not to go overboard in their responses. Countries “can assess the epidemic situation in an objective, fair, calm and rational manner, respect authoritative and professional recommendations from the WHO, understand and support China’s epidemic control efforts,” said Hua Chenying Foreign Ministry spokeswoman on an online press conference. “Anxiety is worse than any virus.”

While thousands of hospital workers went on strike in Hong Kong to close the Chinese mainland border completely, the city announced that all people entering the mainland, including Hong Kong residents, should be quarantined for 14 days. Meanwhile, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympics said they are increasingly worried about the disruption caused by the virus before the games, which start within six months.

To reduce the risk of exposure for health workers, Beijing is trying to develop a robot to conduct throat tests. Separately, Shanghai announced that all schools would postpone the reopening until at least the end of February, rather than the middle of the month as originally planned. The exact date depends on how the outbreak develops.

As examples of anti-Asian discrimination, the Secretary-General of the United States, Antonio Guterres, accepts “international solidarity” and support for China and other countries hurt by the virus. He insisted on an end to all stigmatization of innocent people.

39.904200

116.407396

. (TagsToTranslate) health