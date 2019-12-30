China condemns 3 researchers involved in genetically edited babies

Loading...

Three researchers involved in the births of genetically modified babies have been convicted and convicted of practicing medicine illegally, Chinese state media said Monday. The Xinhua news agency report said lead investigator He Jiankui was sentenced to three years and fined 3 million yuan ($ 430,000). Two other people received minor convictions and fines. Zhang Renli was sentenced to two years in prison and fined 1 million yuan. Qin Jinzhou received an 18-month sentence, but with a two-year delay and a fine of 500,000 yuan. He, the principal investigator, shocked the scientific world when he announced in November 2018 that he had helped make the world's first genetically edited edition. Babies, twins born in the same month. He discussed the work in exclusive interviews with the AP. The announcement sparked a global debate on the ethics of gene editing. He claimed to use a tool called CRISPR to alter a gene in embryos to try to help them resist AIDS virus infection. The Xinhua report, citing court documents, said investigators were involved in the birth of three babies edited by genes to two women, confirming reports of a third baby. The court said that the three investigators had not obtained the qualification of doctors to practice medicine, sought fame and profit, deliberately violated Chinese regulations on scientific research and crossed an ethical line in both scientific research and medicine. He also said they had fabricated ethical review documents. He studied in the United States before establishing a laboratory at the University of Science and Technology of South China in Shenzhen, a city in southern China that borders Hong Kong. The sentencing document accused him of colluding with Zhang and Qin, who worked in unidentified medical institutes in Guangdong Province, where Shenzhen is located.

