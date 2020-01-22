China closes large city to stop the spread of deadly virus paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Local authorities have asked all residents to wear masks in public places and urged government personnel to wear them at work and for shopkeepers to place signs for their visitors, Xinhua quoted a government announcement.

“Those who ignore the warning will be punished according to relevant laws and regulations,” the notification said.

Almost no one should be allowed to leave Wuhan, an industrial and transportation center in the Hubei province in central China. Train stations, the airport, subways, ferries and long-distance shuttle buses were closed. The official Xinhua News Agency. It quoted the city’s antivirus task force and said the measures were being taken in an effort to “effectively cut off the spread of the virus, resolutely curb the outbreak, and ensure the health and safety of the population.”

Li Bin, deputy director of the National Health Commission, had warned people in Wuhan on Wednesday to avoid crowds and public gatherings.

The diseases of a newly identified coronavirus first appeared in Wuhan last month, and the vast majority of 571 cases in mainland China have been in the city. Other cases have been reported in Thailand, the United States, Japan and South Korea. One case was confirmed on the South China territory of Hong Kong after one was previously confirmed in Macao. Most were people from Wuhan or had recently traveled there.

A total of 17 people died, all in and around Wuhan. Among the victims, the average age was 73, with the oldest 89 and the youngest 48.

The significant increase in illnesses reported this week is due to millions of Chinese traveling for the Lunar New Year, one of the world’s largest annual human migrations.

The coronavirus family includes both the common cold and viruses that cause more serious diseases, such as the outbreak of SARS that spread to more than a dozen countries in 2002-2003 and killed about 800 people, and the respiratory syndrome in the Middle East, which developed from camels .

The first cases in the Wuhan outbreak were related to people who worked at or visited a fish market, which has since been closed for investigation. The head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control said that the outbreak may have been initially due to human exposure to wild animals, but the virus is also mutating. Mutations can make it more deadly or contagious in humans.

“We are still learning more about this disease,” said Gao Fu, the CCDC head and an academic from the Chinese Academy of Sciences, during a press conference on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization postponed the decision to declare the outbreak a global health emergency and has another meeting scheduled for Thursday.

“We need more information,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The WHO defines a global emergency as an “extraordinary event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

Asked about the closure of public transportation in Wuhan, Tedros, head of the WHO, said the authorities were probably acting to prevent transmission and mass meetings.

“We can’t say they’ve done anything unusual,” he said.

Some countries have stepped up screening measures for travelers from China, especially those from Wuhan. North Korea has banned foreign tourists, a step it has also taken during the outbreak of SARS and in recent years because of Ebola.

China is credited with responding quickly to this outbreak, in stark contrast to how it has withheld information about SARS for months, allowing the virus to spread worldwide.

A veteran of the SARS outbreak said that although there are some similarities in the new virus – namely the origin in China and the link with animals – the current outbreak seems much milder.

Dr. David Heymann, who led the WHO’s global response to SARS in 2003, said the new virus seems dangerous to older people with other health problems, but not as contagious as SARS.

“It looks like it doesn’t broadcast very easily through the air and probably broadcasts through close contact,” he said. “That was not the case with SARS.”

Ken Moritsugu, The Associated Press