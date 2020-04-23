China closes border crossing with Myanmar amid combating

BEIJING — China shut a border crossing with Myanmar on Friday just after combating in that nation spilled into a Chinese province and destroyed buildings.

State broadcaster CCTV said automobiles, a faculty and other properties in Yunnan province had been damaged by bullets, artillery fireplace and flames from an exploding gasoline station in Myanmar. CCTV claimed no deaths or injuries in the Chinese town of Jiegao, but the situation inside Myanmar was unclear.

Several ethnic rebel teams based along the countries’ border are fighting Myanmar’s armed forces though trying to find autonomy from the central govt. The combating has brought on occasional deaths in China, fueled cross-border criminal offense and despatched refugees fleeing quickly into China, in which quite a few share ethnic, linguistic and familial backlinks.

China has longstanding ties to Myanmar’s military leaders, who retain a lot energy inspite of current democratic reforms. President Xi Jinping visited Myanmar in January but an undercurrent of anti-Chinese sentiment in Myanmar continues to be. Chinese influence is primarily felt in northern regions this sort of as Mandalay, and nearby resentment has been fed by a population inflow and sometimes weighty-handed implementation of Chinese-backed initiatives that operate roughshod in excess of regional communities.

For China, Myanmar also features accessibility to an Indian Ocean import route for the Persian Gulf’s oil and gas and is a bridge to Southeast Asia and over and above for Xi’s ambitious Belt and Highway Initiative to build infrastructure connecting China to Europe and Africa.

Meanwhile, China serves as a no-thoughts-asked ally to Myanmar, giving it diplomatic include as the country faces prevalent condemnation around its human rights history, which includes its remedy of Rohingya Muslims.

The Linked Push