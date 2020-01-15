BEIJING – China has destroyed a Human Rights Watch report accusing it of setting up a surveillance state at home while trying to silence critics abroad.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday that he had not read the report, but that such documents routinely “kept an eye on facts and confused good and evil without any objectivity.”

Geng said the Chinese people had the final say on the human rights state in the country, which he described as “in the best period of history.”

Under the strong leader Xi Jinping, the ruling Communist Party of China has stepped up campaigns to crush political critics and expand its control over academia, religion, and civil society. In recent years, Beijing has also been accused of having complete control over students and other Chinese living abroad, and is affecting media and politicians in countries such as Australia and the US.

On Tuesday, the head of Human Rights Watch, Kenneth Roth, accused China of “the most intense attack on the global human rights enforcement system since that system began to emerge in the mid-20th century.”

Roth held a press conference at the United Nations Correspondents Association in New York after being denied access to Hong Kong, the semi-autonomous Chinese city where he was scheduled to release the rights group’s annual report.

To prevent a worldwide setback against surveillance, internet censorship and oppression at home, Beijing is trying to undermine international institutions designed to protect human rights, Roth said.

While other governments are committing serious human rights violations, “no other government is growing its political muscles with such strength and determination to undermine international human rights standards and institutions that can call it to account,” he said.

China is accused of detaining more than 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities in the northwestern region of Xinjiang in camps where they are subject to political indoctrination and are under pressure to give up their religion. China denies any abuse and calls camp centers for job training and de-radicalization.

The corresponding press