China arrested doctors who warned of Coronavirus outbreak. Now Death Toll is increasing, the shares are falling.

HONG KONG – The new corona virus that has spread consternation in recent weeks has now killed more people in China than the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic. The Chinese health committee reported Sunday that there were 361 deaths nationwide. During the SARS outbreak, 349 people died in mainland China and 774 in total all over the world. The Chinese stock markets have hit big hits on Monday and the entire nation is feeling its growing isolation.

Yet, last December – before people across China became ill with pneumonia-like symptoms, before people around the world became concerned about a disease that jumped from captive wild animals to human shoppers in dense Chinese food markets, and before coronavirus reached new shores after carried by human hosts on planes, forcing the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency – eight people discussed how various patients in Wuhan had serious, rapid disruptions in their respiratory systems.

They were part of the alumni group of a medical school at WeChat, a popular social network in China, and were afraid that SARS, the severe acute respiratory syndrome, was back.

It wasn’t long before the police held them. The authorities said these eight doctors and medical technicians “misinformed” the public, that there was no SARS, that the information was clearly wrong, and that everyone in the city had to stay calm. On the first day of 2020, Wuhan police said they had “taken legal action” against the eight people who had “spread rumors.”

Since then, the phenomenal spread of the virus has caused cracks, even within the normally united front of the Chinese Communist Party. “It could be lucky if the public had believed the” rumor “and started to wear masks, reorganization measures and avoided the wildlife market,” a Chinese Supreme Court judge wrote online last Tuesday.

Li Wenliang, a doctor who was one of eight people who tried to sound the alarm before the coronavirus infected many thousands and killed hundreds, has been diagnosed as someone who is infected with the coronavirus and is being treated in a hospital.

From 17:00 on Monday, the official number of coronavirus damage runs on more than 17,000 confirmed infections, more than 21,000 under observation, 361 deaths. But the actual figures should be much higher, possibly significant, according to estimates from doctors in China and experts in infectious diseases around the world.

Authorities are still actively censoring social media and news articles that question the government’s response to the outbreak. A local man, Fang Bin, uploaded images of corpses in a van and a hospital in Wuhan and was subsequently traced and detained. His laptop was confiscated and he had to pedal for three hours to get home after being questioned, warned and released. His coronavirus video became viral.

The Chinese government wants to project the image that everything is under control. Beijing pushed back the post-Chinese New Year’s opening of the financial markets for a few days and traders returned to their mail on Monday morning. The Shanghai Composite Index and Shenzhen Composite Index fell 8.7 percent and 8.6 percent respectively. By lunchtime, more than 2,600 shares had activated the breakers imposed by the regulator after losing 10 percent in value. When the market closed at 3 p.m. the indices could not recover from their dive.

This was the worst point in the Chinese markets since a stock bubble burst in 2015, and it’s not hard to see why. Schools are closed indefinitely. Flights are grounded and domestic journeys are limited or even stopped. Office buildings, restaurants and shopping centers are empty. Public functions have been canceled. Clerks work telecommuting throughout the country. The country looks like a network of ghost towns with wide boulevards and glass towers. Combined with persistent swine flu and a new outbreak of bird flu south of Wuhan, the corona virus is affecting the Chinese economy on many fronts.

Perhaps the most striking development in China is how boundaries became tangible. Villages, villages and towns are physically separated from each other, sometimes with local officials placed on roads to stop everyone except aid workers. Married couples from different parts of the country are divorced if they choose to travel during the Lunar New Year; when they returned home after the break, local officials at some locations blocked a spouse, a “foreigner,” from entering city limits.

The corona virus also isolates China from the rest of the world. Many countries have imposed travel restrictions on Chinese nationals, or even banned visitors who have recently been to mainland China. In Hong Kong, medical workers who had joined a newly formed union voted for a Monday strike to force city officials to close the Chinese mainland border. Collisions broke out in locations where the government had attempted to set up massive quarantine facilities in Hong Kong.

Back in Wuhan, one of the two high-speed hospitals began taking patients on Monday. It took 10 days to build, has 1,000 beds, and is staffed by 1,400 military doctors who manage the symptoms of those in their care. The additions are welcome, but people who live in Hubei, the province where Wuhan is the capital, have doubts about the effectiveness of the facilities. There is a large shortage of test kits and the sick are still being sent away from hospitals. It is common for patients to wander between different control rooms before giving up and going home.

This outbreak has given meaning to a worn out adage: when China sneezes, the world gets a cold. People remember a lack of transparency when SARS hit China, even though WHO has repeatedly praised Beijing for improving its performance this time. But that might not be enough. Right now, every country in the world is trying to prevent the epidemic from flaring up on its own shores.

